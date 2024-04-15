PlayStation’s best golf game ever is getting a Meta Quest version

The lineage of Everybody’s Golf goes all the way back to the original Sony PlayStation where the quirky, cartoon golfers were a huge success when faced with the stuffiness of Electronic Arts’ PGA Tour and its super-realism. Everybody’s Golf, and the numerous sequels that have appeared on later PlayStations since.

The easy pick-up and-play aspect of the game combined with its Japanese quirkiness made it a huge sporting success even in the West and now, developer Clap Hanz is bringing the formula to the Meta Quest 2, 3, and Meta Quest Pro.

Ultimate Swing Golf will appear in the Quest Store on May 16th priced at the not-so-cheap $29.99 and will feature up to four player action while bringing the trademark ease and fun of the Everybody’s Golf series.

Take a look at the trailer below and if you are familiar with the EG games you will probably notice a lot of similarities.

Clap Hanz says in its release notes, “Clap Hanz, the beloved golf game developer, presents the definitive golf experience in Ultimate Swing Golf!

The intuitive shot system recreates the feel and exhilaration of golf in a VR world. Simply swing your controller to adjust your power and the direction of the ball!

No matter your golfing preference, there’s a mode for you. Hit the links in the Free Play and Training modes, clear missions, and hone your skills in Challenge mode, or turn your room into a proper golf venue with MR Play mode!

Hit a bucket of balls and shoot the breeze with friends from around the world in Online Match mode, where a maximum of four players can enjoy a game of golf together, complete with voice chat, quick messages, and emotes!

With the massive Quest success of Walkabout Mini Golf – which we voted one of the best games for the Quest 3 recently, Ultimate Swing Golf is almost guaranteed to find a receptive audience and we can’t wait to get our hands on it.