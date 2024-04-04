Arcade Paradise VR finally coming to Meta Quest this month

Arcade Paradise was a big indie hit when it first came out but what would make playing on virtual arcade cabinets and running your own arcade even more exciting? VR that’s what.

Arcade Paradise VR is set to arrive towards the end of this month and will bring with it a whole host of new arcade cabs to play in virtual reality, alongside all the content from the original flat-screen release.

Set in the rundown town of Grindstone, you play as Ashley, a rebellious teenager going against your father’s wishes to continue the family business. Get hands-on managing the day-to-day tasks, from manually picking up discarded and disgusting gum, doing the laundry, and scrubbing a toilet perfectly clean – to throwing out the trash in a basketball-style mini-game. Then, take your hard-earned money from completing these tasks to unlock your real objective… buying more arcade cabinets and gradually turning the laundry into a profitable arcade where anybody who is anybody is seen.

The retro 1990s vibe worked perfectly first tie around and being able to immerse yourself in the smoky old arcades of yesteryear is going to bring back memories for a lot of players.

If you have an original Quest 1, you are out of luck, this is not for you and you need to upgrade to a Quest 2, or better yet a Quest 3 to enjoy Arcade Paradise VR to its full potential when it launches on the 25th April.

Arcade Paradise VR features:

12 brand-new fully realized VR arcade cabinets alongside 27, 90’s inspired, traditional controller games from the original release

A wide range of gameplay from laundry mini-games to managing a full arcade with fully playable game cabinets.

Set high scores across each game in competitive online leaderboards.

Soundtrack composed by former The Prodigy live show member Kieron Pepper in collaboration with Black Razor Records.

Coming of age storytelling featuring award-winning voice actor Doug Cockle playing your belligerent father, Gerald.

Bring the 90s to the future with Mixed Reality, place cabinets in your living room for a whole new level of immersion.

Arcade Paradise VR launches on April 25th, 2024 on Meta Quest 2 / 3 and Pro for $19.99 / £14.99. Players can Wishlist now.