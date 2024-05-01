Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Mysterious ‘gpt2-chatbot’ emerges as users claim it to be a top AI model rival

Mysterious ‘gpt2-chatbot’ emerges as users claim it to be a top AI model rival

Mysterious 'gpt2-chatbot' emerges as users claim it to be a top AI model rival. 'gpt2-chatbot' on top of image of person typing on a "Chat AI" bot
The model is now unavailable due to unexpectedly high traffic
TL:DR

  • A new AI chatbot, "gpt2-chatbot," comparable to GPT-4, has surfaced on LMSYS Org's benchmarking site.
  • Access is limited to Chatbot Arena with a daily query limit, leading to speculation about its origins and abilities.
  • Initial reception suggests gpt2-chatbot may surpass existing models, with comparisons to GPT-4.5 or GPT-5.

A mysterious new AI chatbot named “gpt2-chatbot” has emerged, following its release on a prominent large language model benchmarking site, LMSYS Org.

Speculation suggests that gpt2-chatbot boasts capabilities comparable to OpenAI’s GPT-4, placing it among a select few AI models that have been able to achieve this.

Ethan Mollick, a Professor researching artificial intelligence at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, wrote in a social media post: “No one knows who made it or what it is, but I have been playing with it a little and it appears to be in the same rough ability level as GPT-4. A mysterious GPT-4 class model?”

Access to the new model is currently restricted to the Chatbot Arena website, albeit in a restricted capacity. Within the site’s “side-by-side” arena mode, where users deliberately choose the model, gpt2-chatbot is subject to a rate limit of eight queries per day, limiting users’ ability to thoroughly test it.

A post on X from the organization later confirmed that the chatbot had been temporarily removed “due to unexpectedly high traffic.” Nevertheless, LMSYS advises staying tuned for its wider releases.

“Just to clarify, following our policy, we’ve partnered with several model developers to bring their new models to our platform for community preview testing,” said LMSYS Org on X, responding to a thread about gpt2-chatbot. “These models are strictly for testing and won’t be listed on the leaderboard until they go public.”

How has gpt2-chatbot been received?

The LLM was even tested by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who said he had a “soft spot” for it. However, there has been no confirmation regarding whether this is a model for ChatGPT-4.5 or ChatGPT-5.

Another user said that it “definitely feels like GPT4.5/GPT5 for me. Gave it some hard prompts where I barely get a right answer in Claude/ GPT4 and it aced it.”

Initial mentions of the model surfaced on 4chan before gaining traction on social media platforms like X. Subsequently, Reddit threads emerged, claiming the new model’s enhanced capabilities, surpassing all other language learning models in the field.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Mysterious 'gpt2-chatbot' emerges as users claim it to be a top AI model rival. 'gpt2-chatbot' on top of image of person typing on a "Chat AI" bot
Mysterious ‘gpt2-chatbot’ emerges as users claim it to be a top AI model rival
Suswati Basu
UK MPs call for law to protect musicians from AI deepfakes. An AI-generated image depicting FKA Twigs and an AI-generated version of her on a stage. The primary figure is singing into a microphone, dressed in a futuristic, green and black strappy outfit with braided hair, focused intently on her performance. Beside her, a secondary, more stylized AI figure stands, also with unique ornamented braids and wearing an intricate bodice, under dramatic stage lighting that casts colorful beams and a misty ambiance.
UK MPs call for law to protect musicians from AI deepfakes
Suswati Basu
A futuristic, 3D render of the Amazon logo, with a sleek, modern design and glowing colors. The logo hovers over a complex set of financial charts, depicting significant increases and gains. The charts are accompanied by AI symbols, such as robots and neural networks, emphasizing the role of technology in the company's growth. The overall ambiance of the image is innovative and forward-thinking, with a sense of optimism and success.
Amazon profit soars due to AI and advertising
Sophie Atkinson
A promotional image for Catholic Answer' AI priest
AI chatbot priest advises Gatorade baptism for baby
Rachael Davies
AI in military drone, a futuristic military drone equipped with advanced AI technology. The drone is sleek and black, with multiple camera lenses and propellers.
Lawmakers call for ban on killer machines and regulation of AI weapons
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A striking 3D render of the iconic Fallout logo hovering above an empty theatre stage, set within the confines of a Vault from the beloved video game series. The stage is adorned with vintage theater curtains, and the overall atmosphere is one of post-apocalyptic nostalgia. The vault's interior walls are visible, showcasing the retro-futuristic design, and there's a subtle glow from the eerie neon light fixtures., poster, 3d render
Entertainment

'Now is the nuclear winter of our discontent' - Theater troupe to perform Shakespeare inspired by Fallout
Sophie Atkinson15 seconds

An adaptation of Richard III in Fallout 76 will be taken to the big stage as a player-run troupe of actors prepares for theater production. The show even boasts a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.