Super Nintendo World theme park is coming to Orlando in 2025

Super Nintendo World theme park is coming to Orlando in 2025

Mario Kart ride at Super Nintendo Land concept art
TL:DR

  • Super Nintendo World theme park opening in 2025 at Universal Epic Universe.
  • Features five regions including Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge and Mine Kart Madness.
  • Power-Up Bands track gaming progress and unlock special challenges.

In what could be a dream for retro gamers, Universal Studios and Nintendo have announced they will bring the video game maker’s classic titles to life when the new Super Nintendo World theme park opens in 2025.

The film studio released a post about the park’s details and an interactive digital map of the upcoming attractions in Orlando.

Universal Epic Universe will be the fourth theme park the studio has opened and will contain five different regions: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Dark Universe (based on the classic Universal Monsters), How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Super Nintendo World.

Super Nintendo World coming in 2025

The park announcement shows off the rides and features of the park, including Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Mine-Cart Madness, Yoshi’s Adventure, and the Toadstool Cafe.

The Mario Kart ride taps into the Nintendo franchise’s iconic world with immersive 3D goggles. Parkgoers can “collect coins and throw shells, all while driving through courses underwater and in the clouds. The attraction employs special goggles— just look at your target, press the button on the steering to toss a shell, and BAM!”

The Donkey Kong Country series of games is represented in Mine Kart Madness where the tie-wearing Gorrlia we all know and love attempts to keep the golden banana safe. Andrew Padua, Senior Art Director and Creative Lead said “There’s rockwork and gems and flowers. Everything’s overgrown and tropical,” in comparison to the bricks and pipes of the Mario parts of the park.

According to the Universal Creative Team, the ride will feature cutting-edge technology that “recreates the thrilling maneuvers of the mine carts from the Donkey Kong Country video game series.”

Yoshi’s Adventure is a slower-paced and family-centered attraction where you can hunt for the spotted eggs associated with the friendly dinosaur.

Power-Up Bands

One of the park’s features is a Power-Up Band that tracks gaming progress throughout the park’s “Key Challenges”. The challenges include:

  • Thwomp Panel Panic
  • Goomba Crazy Crank
  • Piranha Plant Nap Mishap
  • Koopa Troopa POWer Punch
  • Bob-Omb Kaboom Room

It lets fans take on Bowser Jr. in a “Shadow Showdown” when enough of the key achievements have been unlocked to grab a golden mushroom. The bands are themed around Nintendo classic characters Mario, Peach, Luigi, Toad, Donkey Kong, Daisy, and Diddy Kong.

Susan Cummings, Executive Producer of Super Nintendo World said of the park coming together “It may be a cliche, but it is absolutely the truth: when you see a guest experience what your team has created for the first time, it’s like: ‘Oh, that’s right, that’s what it’s all for.”

Universal and Nintendo have added a mailing list for fans to keep on top of emerging updates coming to the land of the world’s best-loved Italian plumbers.

Image: Universal.

 

Brian-Damien Morgan
Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer.

