Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Garry’s Mod V Nintendo: DMCA saga rolls on but who is the mysterious Aaron Peters?

Garry’s Mod V Nintendo: DMCA saga rolls on but who is the mysterious Aaron Peters?

Three Super Mario's pointing at one another(1)

Legendary 20-year-old title Garry’s Mod has become the center of a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown of Nintendo content.

The creator of the iconic PC gaming classic Garry’s Mod has found himself in the midst of a mystery. It all started with a takedown notice reportedly from Nintendo, sparking the interest of social media sleuths and setting the stage for a(nother) DMCA saga.

Garry V Nintendo

This has resulted in Gary Newman, the game developer and owner of Garry’s Mod posting to Steam about the decision to start removing Nintendo-related content.

“Some of you may have noticed that certain Nintendo related workshop items have recently been taken down. This is not a mistake; the takedowns came from Nintendo,” he said in a post on Steam.

“This is Nintendo’s content and what they allow and don’t allow is up to them. They don’t want you playing with that stuff in Garry’s Mod – that’s their decision, we have to respect that and take down as much as we can.”

A group of disgruntled fans of Garry’s Mod would dig in the background as they believed the DMCA to be false. Newman then posted on X to his community trying to make sense of the notice and its origin:

Newman said “I have been assured that the takedowns have been verified by Nintendo as legit, so this will now continue as planned. Sorry. 🫸🍄🗑️.”

Who is Aaron Peters?

Some fans then introduced a mystery man into the mix, saying that the takedown came from a prominent Troll: “It’s not Nintendo, it’s Aaron Peters,” said multiple posts. So, the community has questioned the validity of the move if it is Nintendo.

The name Aaron Peters has recently been linked on Reddit to a whole host of “Nintendo” DMCA’s and you can read that thread for yourself below.

“Aaron peters” the destroyer of add-ons
byu/Ghostlarica3218 ingmod

Newman’s next post would be irate and show his frustration at some fans not believing this was Nintendo’s order to shatter the content on Garry’s Mod:

He said “I’ve got some legit questions for the it’s fake guys. There are a lot of walls of text and 900-page Steam forum threads that I’m not gonna read through. Please help me understand.”

As we reported, Nintendo has been active in rooting out piracy, taking aim at the Yuzu Switch emulator. The saga came to a $2.4m close after multiple attempts were made to eradicate the emulator and its extensive library of Roms.

Nintendo is yet to make an official statement surrounding the removal or the DMCA.

Newman seems exhausted by the debate, but his Steam post seals the fate of Nintendo-inspired mods, saying “This is an ongoing process, as we have 20 years of uploads to go through. If you want to help us by deleting your Nintendo-related uploads and never uploading them again, that would help us a lot.”

Image: Ideogram.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

Three Super Mario's pointing at one another(1)
Garry’s Mod V Nintendo: DMCA saga rolls on but who is the mysterious Aaron Peters?
Brian-Damien Morgan
A screenshot from Nope Challenge showing you falling
Nope! Not doing that – scary face your fears Quest 3 game Nope Challenge is getting uninstalled, fast
Paul McNally
A makeshift weapon in the next gen version of Fallout 4
Surprisingly, people are surprised that the Fallout 4 next-gen update is packed with bugs
Paul McNally
An image of Blizzard characters for BlizzCon
Blizzard cancels Blizzcon – the end of the show as we know it?
Paul McNally
A mage wearing metallic armor gazes into a magical relic, which lights up her face in a soft glow. The image is from Baldur's Gate 3
Hasbro’s bad Q1 earnings could have been worse without Fallout and Baldur’s Gate
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Three Super Mario's pointing at one another(1)
Gaming

Garry's Mod V Nintendo: DMCA saga rolls on but who is the mysterious Aaron Peters?
Brian-Damien Morgan12 seconds

Legendary 20-year-old title Garry’s Mod has become the center of a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown of Nintendo content. The creator of the iconic PC gaming classic Garry's Mod...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.