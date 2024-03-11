Nintendo announces date of Paper Mario update, 20 years after first release

Nintendo has been teasing fans with announcements and they started with the release date of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake.

On May 23, 2024, the game will officially be re-launched for the Nintendo Switch system. This marks the first time an update has been seen in this game since its initial launch on the GameCube in 2004.

20 years on and the video game company is promising ‘revamped graphics’ and a ‘suite of additional changes that make the game easier than ever to enjoy.’

On the Nintendo Store, the team has released more information about what users can expect.

“The nefarious X-Nauts are after the treasure behind the Thousand-Year Door! With a map from Princess Peach, and the help of a few locals, Mario journeys through a colorful world made of paper to find them first. To prevail in this quest, you’ll have to level up Mario and his friends, master timing-based attacks and badges to impress the audience on the stage of combat, and make sure of all the abilities that come with being cursed-er, conveniently made of paper – like folding into a plane to cross big gaps or turning sideways to slip through narrow openings.”

The bio continues to explain how Mario will be joined by interesting characters on his journey, including Goombella and Browser.

Just a month after this will be released, Nintendo has also revealed that the remaster of Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will be available on the Switch console on June 27. This was originally known as Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon when it was first brought to the public in 2013.

More launches to come from Nintendo

It’s not just games that they’re focusing on, with a new animated film being announced via X.

This is Miyamoto. We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026 in the US and many other markets, and throughout the month of April in other territories. [1/2] — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2024

“We’ll let you know the details once we’re ready to share more. This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We’re thinking about broadening Mario’s world further, and it’ll have a bright and fun story. We hope you’ll look forward to it!”

