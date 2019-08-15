Data Analytics: The Skill Everyone Needs to Know

Data analytics courses are available online and can be taken at the comfort of your own home. Learning these skills will open more doors and opportunities than you can image. Get started today!

If you’re interested in a career in data analytics, the benefits range from solving interesting, complex problems to having a wide range of industries to apply your newfound analytical skills in.

A recent report demonstrated data science jobs have increased by 256 per cent since December 2013, highlighting the growing desire for organizations to employ into this area. Studying analytics can provide you with many career advantages, and we have explored some of the top reasons in more detail below.

Why study analytics?

You can equip yourself with the tools to ask and answer complex business questions

By studying data analytics, you’re able to better understand how to work with your key stakeholders in work environments. Data analysts do more than just run simulations and look at numbers – they have to be able to look at trends and patterns and present these as easy-to-understand business insights.

Data analysts aren’t just sitting in the back of meetings. As an analyst, you can present the results of simulations as more actionable and accessible stories. By using visualization tools that make your findings more decipherable, you are able to effectively demonstrate increased communication skills. This can power you to become a valuable part of your business’ decision-making process

Not only are you able to answer the right business questions, but data analytical skills can help you ask these questions as well. By having an open line of communication with your key stakeholders, you can ask business owners and managers what they need and what results your analytics should target.

You can help to address a skills shortage

According to reports from Gartner, 80 per cent of employees don’t have the required digital skills for today’s workplace, and for what’s coming next. This lack of digital skills can leave businesses open to cyber security threats, which in 2018 alone, cost US businesses $654 billion.

In reports from the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), 63 per cent of organizations continue to fall behind in providing an adequate level of training for cyber security professionals.

This highlights a growing need for professionals with a high level of analytical expertise. With skills in data analytics, you are able to pursue a career in exciting fields like cyber security and provide much needed analytical ability.

You will benefit from a long and flexible career

As previously mentioned, the data science job market is continuing to expand at a rapid rate. This means that studying data analytics can put you at the forefront of new opportunities for the future.

These roles can include everything from:

Metrics and Analytics Specialist

Big Data Engineer

Analytics Consultant

Predictive Modeller

Data Science Architect

Insight Analyst

Data and Analytics Solution Lead.

Opportunities aren’t just limited to working for data science companies. Due to the increased desire for data science experts, jobs are now available across industries such as health, transport, finance, entertainment and construction.

How can you pursue further information on data analytics?

With a developed skill base in data analytics, you can join one of the fastest growing industries – one that is constantly changing and looking for new insights. If you are interested in studying data analytics, you can study online and balance work and study.