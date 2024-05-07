Helldivers 2 fans rally to undo ‘review bomb’ on Steam

Helldivers 2 fans are uniting to undo a Steam review bomb on the newly-released game after a decision backtrack from Sony.

Since Helldivers 2’s release on February 8, fans have criticised Sony for its controversial decision to force PC gamers to account link to PlayStation Network. Despite the first reviews giving the game an ‘overwhelmingly positive’ ranking on Steam, the reactions sparked over 200,000 negative reviews that dragged it down to ‘mostly negative’.

However, it seems the review bomb has done its job, with Sony now announcing a swift backtrack on the decision.

“Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update,” the company wrote on X on May 6. “The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.

“We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.”

Helldivers 2 fans push to reverse review bomb

In response, Helldivers 2 fans are now uniting on reddit, with a vocal few led by the subreddit moderator encouraging others to reverse their negative reviews in a game-themed post.

“Helldivers, should you choose to accept this major order,” reads the post. “Please consider reversing your steam review. Arrowhead has worked very hard to make this game special, and you the player have shown both Sony and Arrowhead that your voice matters too.

“Let us restore Helldivers 2 on steam back to it’s formal glory. And let us restore this community back to normal.”

The post went live on May 6, gaining over 36,000 upvotes and more than 2000 comments. The subreddit is also in ‘clean-up mode’ to remove negative or toxic comments from the community. However, the push to reverse the review bomb appears to have gone well as, by May 7, Helldivers 2 has earned back the tag ‘mostly positive’ on Steam reviews.

Featured image: Arrowhead Game Studios