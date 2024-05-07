Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Helldivers 2 fans rally to undo ‘review bomb’ on Steam

Helldivers 2 fans rally to undo ‘review bomb’ on Steam

Helldivers 2 screenshot
TL:DR

  • Fans of Helldivers 2 unite to reverse a Steam review bomb after Sony's decision backtrack.
  • Sony cancels account linking update following fan feedback on X, leading to reversal.
  • Helldivers 2 fans rally on reddit to encourage others to reverse negative reviews.

Helldivers 2 fans are uniting to undo a Steam review bomb on the newly-released game after a decision backtrack from Sony.

Since Helldivers 2’s release on February 8, fans have criticised Sony for its controversial decision to force PC gamers to account link to PlayStation Network. Despite the first reviews giving the game an ‘overwhelmingly positive’ ranking on Steam, the reactions sparked over 200,000 negative reviews that dragged it down to ‘mostly negative’.

However, it seems the review bomb has done its job, with Sony now announcing a swift backtrack on the decision.

“Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update,” the company wrote on X on May 6. “The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.

“We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.”

Helldivers 2 fans push to reverse review bomb

In response, Helldivers 2 fans are now uniting on reddit, with a vocal few led by the subreddit moderator encouraging others to reverse their negative reviews in a game-themed post.

“Helldivers, should you choose to accept this major order,” reads the post. “Please consider reversing your steam review. Arrowhead has worked very hard to make this game special, and you the player have shown both Sony and Arrowhead that your voice matters too.

“Let us restore Helldivers 2 on steam back to it’s formal glory. And let us restore this community back to normal.”

The post went live on May 6, gaining over 36,000 upvotes and more than 2000 comments. The subreddit is also in ‘clean-up mode’ to remove negative or toxic comments from the community. However, the push to reverse the review bomb appears to have gone well as, by May 7, Helldivers 2 has earned back the tag ‘mostly positive’ on Steam reviews.

Featured image: Arrowhead Game Studios

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Helldivers 2 screenshot
Helldivers 2 fans rally to undo ‘review bomb’ on Steam
Rachael Davies
A screenshot from Apico
The best cozy game about beekeeping is getting a sweet update – hive a look at this
Paul McNally
promotional image combining the animated cast of The Super Mario Bros. movie (including Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Donkey Kong, Bowser and other longtime characters) with an image of Super Mario Run
It’s-a big hit! Super Mario Bros. movie credited with sales push for Nintendo games
Owen Good
Roblox sign up page on laptop screen. Virtual billboards to feature ads on the game
Roblox players will now get virtual ad billboards for virtual worlds
Sophie Atkinson
A keyboard with Glorious' Sketch keycaps on it.
Glorious drops first exclusive KeyCapsule keycaps set
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Helldivers 2 screenshot
Gaming

Helldivers 2 fans rally to undo 'review bomb' on Steam
Rachael Davies35 seconds

Helldivers 2 fans are uniting to undo a Steam review bomb on the newly-released game after a decision backtrack from Sony. Since Helldivers 2's release on February 8, fans have...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.