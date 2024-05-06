Helldivers 2’s notorious ‘review bomb’ might end up in the game as a cape design

Arrowhead Game Studios, the maker of Helldivers 2, is responding creatively to the recent controversy roiling the game’s fans which has resulted in large numbers of negative reviews left by users on the game’s Steam page.

It all stems from Sony Interactive Entertainment’s decision — since aborted — to require Helldivers 2 players on Windows PC to have a PlayStation Network account and link it to their Steam accounts. Sony has since canceled these plans, but it came after a weekend in which Arrowhead’s developers were caught in the middle of the fans’ outcry.

The “review bomb” leveled in protest against Helldivers 2 dropped its user score to an “Overwhelmingly Negative” rating, which Arrowhead notice. Over the weekend, the studio’s CEO, Johan Pilestedt poked fun at himself and the controversy by saying a cape design based on the barrage of negative reviews might soon join the game.

Also, the accidental cape design is pretty cool. From a community member. pic.twitter.com/7LQZA6Rekw — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) May 6, 2024

The design, originally created by a community member, draws inspiration from the three orange lines on the recent review graph for Helldivers 2 on Steam. When these lines are isolated against Steam’s bluish background, they resemble the type of cape typically worn by the game’s characters.

When a fan asked if this would actually be implemented into the game, the CEO responded, “The team is talking about a good name for it right now.”

Pilestedt joked that the cape might cost $999.99, but quickly clarified that this really did come to the game, it would certainly be free to all players.

Several players from the Helldivers 2 community on Reddit say they hoped the novelty cape would become a reality. “Do it Pilestedt, it would be a genius play!” wrote one user, while another commented, “THIS cape is what shows our effort, unity, and power in our community. This IS the cape to wear.” Some even created their own versions of it.

Reversing reviews for Helldivers 2

The self-deprecating gesture seems to have generated goodwill for the strongly acclaimed game, which launched Feb. 8 for both PC and PlayStation 5. Some have stated that it’s time to “reverse the reviews back to positive,” following SIE’s U-turn on the account-linking requirement.

Steam reviewers and Reddit users urged players to flip their review scores. “Gotta get the reviews back! Cmon helldivers!” wrote one Steam reviewer. A Reddit user added: “Now with Sony backtracking on their decision, surely now is the time everyone shows the appreciation by changing their Steam reviews back to positive?”

Featured image: Canva