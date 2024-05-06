Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Sony cancels PSN and Steam linking for Helldivers 2

Sony cancels PSN and Steam linking for Helldivers 2

Cover image of Helldivers 2. Four futuristic soldiers stand atop a pile of rubble with explosive fire behind them
TL:DR

  • Sony cancels mandatory PSN-Steam link requirement for Helldivers 2.
  • Decision follows outcry from Helldivers 2 community and negative reviews.
  • Arrowhead Studios CEO praises community collaboration and Sony's swift action.

Sony has made a significant decision, responding to the concerns of the Helldivers 2 community. They have canceled their plans to force a mandatory link between the PlayStation Network (PSN) and Steam to play Helldivers 2.

As we reported at last week’s close, Helldivers fans were crestfallen that Sony was making plans to enforce account linking. It seems that an outcry from the acclaimed game’s fanbase was heard around Sony’s boardrooms.

Sony cancels Helldivers 2 account linking

The original statement that Sony released on Steam was received negatively by the Helldivers 2 community. There seemed to be little notice of the decision, and the mandatory nature and enforcement did little to entice players to set up a PSN account.

When the game launched, there was no mandatory requirement to have a linked PSN and Steam account. No path was ever laid by Sony that this was their intention. The original concerns and driving force behind the move were masked by “security” issues.

So players started canceling their time on Helldivers 2. Negative reviews were enthused by Arrowhead, the studio responsible for Helldivers 2, and other Arrowhead-developed titles started being aggressively review-bombed.

This forced Sony to post the U-turn publicly, marking a significant win for the gaming community and Arrowhead Studios. Sony posted via X:

Arrowhead has been synonymous with positive messaging and anti-cheat and non-pay-to-win features in their games. Earning the studio a respected perch in the minds of gamers and a cult following for Arrowhead’s Johan Pilestedt, the studio’s vocal CEO. He responded to Sony’s post, saying:

“Firstly, I am impressed by the willpower of the @helldivers2 community and your ability to collaborate. Secondly, I want to thank our partners and friends at @PlayStation for quickly and effectively making the decision to leave PSN linking optional. We together want to set a new standard for what a live game is, and how developers and community can support each other to create the best game experiences.”

Cross-platform security concerns fade

Interestingly the original Sony post also stated that security concerns drove the mandatory move, stating: “Account linking plays a critical role in protecting our players and upholding the values of safety and security provided on PlayStation and PlayStation Studios games.” However, given the decision to roll back plans to link accounts, these concerns seem unwarranted and might have been a trojan horse to get Steam users to jump the digital divide to the PSN.

Helldivers 2 fans will be happy as they contributed to Sony’s biggest-ever Steam launch with the title’s success. They have also made a vibrant Discord community and share a close relationship with Pilestedt, who interacts constantly with fans.

So, Sony’s decision to reverse these plans will be seen as a significant victory not only for the war for Super Earth but also for ethical gaming perspectives and treatment of a loyal and lucrative fanbase.

Image: Arrowhead Studios.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

Cover image of Helldivers 2. Four futuristic soldiers stand atop a pile of rubble with explosive fire behind them
Sony cancels PSN and Steam linking for Helldivers 2
Brian-Damien Morgan
Steam Deck OLED
Steam Deck 2: release date speculation, specs, pricing
James Jones
An in-game image from Fallout 4. A game character holds a large two handed gun. They are wearing metal 'power amor' all over their body.
The Best Fallout 4 VR Mods to make you think you are actually in the show
Paul McNally
high tech spy satellite in contrast to a person gaming at multiple screens
Valorant developers speak out on Vanguard security concerns
Brian-Damien Morgan
A screenshot from the upcoming game Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga. It shows a beautiful sunset on the horizon, with protagonist Senua stood with her back to the camera in the foreground.
Expect daily updates about Hellblade 2 until launch
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

DraftKings issues response to outstanding Q1 financial performance
Gambling

DraftKings boss hails 'outstanding' Q1 performance
Graeme Hanna19 seconds

DraftKings has heralded its performance metrics in Q1 after reporting a 52.7% year-on-year spike in its revenue, up to $1.18 billion (£936.2m/€1.09b). Company CEO and co-founder Jason Robins lauded the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.