Helldivers 2’s latest update finally brings an increased level cap

Helldivers 2 fans can quite literally take their gameplay to the next level thanks to a long-awaited feature in the latest update.

Already ranked as one of the most popular games of 2024, Helldivers 2 has taken the gaming community by storm since its release on February 8, 2024. Over eight million copies have sold worldwide, with hundreds of thousands of people taking on the Automatons and Terminids every day, fighting with futuristic weapons in the name of democracy.

A product of Arrowhead Game Studios, Helldivers 2 has already had one minor update since its launch but the real upgrade to content has now come in the most recent update. As well as correcting balance issues, the long-awaited level cap is now finally here.

What is a level cap?

A level cap refers to the maximum attainable level of the playable character, most commonly seen in role-playing or fighting games like Helldivers 2. Level caps are often raised in subsequent playthroughs or expansion packs/downloadable content, once game developers get a sense of where the next level should be based on existing gameplay.

In the case of Helldivers 2, some high-achieving players have been stuck at the same point for some time now, with no room to continue pushing themselves to higher levels within the game. Previously, players were capped out at 50 but this has now been increased.

The cooperative third-person shooter is centered around personal progression. Experience points, referred to in-game as XP, are the building blocks to progress within Helldivers 2. The more you level up, the more new weapons and game-changing stratagems you can unlock. Each action you take in a mission, from completing objectives to defeating enemies, contributes to your XP total and helps you advance through the game.

The update also included some general fixes, as well as balance changes to missions, stratagems, weapons, enemies and Helldivers.

Featured image: PlayStation

