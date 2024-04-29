Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Approved spot Bitcoin ETFs could be coming to Australia’s largest stock exchange

Approved spot Bitcoin ETFs could be coming to Australia’s largest stock exchange

Screen showing ASX stock exchange
TLDR

  • Australian ASX exchange could host spot-Bitcoin ETFs by end of 2024, per Bloomberg.
  • VanEck, BetaShares, and DigitalX among issuers reportedly submitting ETF applications.
  • US-approved Bitcoin ETFs pave the way for similar products globally, with Hong Kong next in line.

Approved spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds could soon be visible on the Australian ASX stock exchange, according to reports.

ASX Ltd is responsible for handling around four-fifths of Australia’s equity trading and it’s understood the spot Bitcoin ETF could be trading before the end of 2024.

Bloomberg sources suggested that several issuers have submitted their ETF applications, including VanEck, BetaShares, and DigitalX.

VanEck offers ETFs in the US and Europe and is said to have resubmitted its application for the Australian market in February. The Sydney-based BetaShares is rumored to be working toward launching a product on the ASX and DigitalX Ltd also entered an application in February.

A spokesperson from ASX who spoke to the news publisher said the exchange “continues to engage with a number of issuers that are interested in admitting crypto asset-based ETFs,” but a timeframe or confirmation was not disclosed.

Spot crypto ETFs were introduced in the US earlier in 2024

While governments and authorities are still proceeding with caution towards cryptocurrency, updates have been made in several areas worldwide.

The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first US-listed exchange-traded funds to track Bitcoin in January of 2024.

The go-ahead was given to 11 Bitcoin exchange funds and these have since amassed $53.16 billion in total net assets which exceeds pre-launch expectations.

This means that investors can now use this ETF as a way of investing or trading on the asset class without having to buy the commodity themselves which is an improvement in diversification for Bitcoin.

Prior to the approval, people were required to obtain a digital wallet or open an account with a trading platform.

Other countries are introducing changes too, with Hong Kong being the next to see approved spot Bitcoin and ether ETFs. Six funds will be officially listed on April 30, with initial approval confirmed on April 15.

Featured Image: Photo by Marcus Reubenstein on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Screen showing ASX stock exchange
Approved spot Bitcoin ETFs could be coming to Australia’s largest stock exchange
Sophie Atkinson
Generate an image of a person interacting with a ChatGPT-powered device, with a news article displayed on the screen., illustration
Financial Times and ChatGPT maker OpenAI sign licensing deal
Sophie Atkinson
Fallout 5: Fallout man on a sticker, with a watch and survival tools surrounding it
Fallout 5 may be released sooner than we all expected
Sophie Atkinson
ChatGPT's 'hallucination' issue hit with Austrian privacy complaint.
ChatGPT’s ‘hallucination’ issue hit with privacy complaint
Suswati Basu
Apple logo on the Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York City ahead of iOS 18 release in September
Rumors swirl that Apple plan to use ChatGPT to power AI features in iOS 18
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Screen showing ASX stock exchange
Technology

Approved spot Bitcoin ETFs could be coming to Australia’s largest stock exchange
Sophie Atkinson24 seconds

Approved spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds could soon be visible on the Australian ASX stock exchange, according to reports. ASX Ltd is responsible for handling around four-fifths of Australia’s equity trading...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.