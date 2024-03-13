Helldivers 2: New War Bond brings updated arsenal

New Helldivers 2 War Bond content is about to drop from Arrowhead Studios this week. The acclaimed bug-blasting game has had fans clamouring for more content and the announcement brings weapons, experimental armor and new emotes to its eager audience.

Helldivers 2 content drop

The announcement video shows off the new armor sets and primary weapons in action against the automatons and insects that threaten Super Earth.

“Helldivers… we need your help. The brainiacs in Super Earth Research & Development have some cool experimental armor ready to be field-tested. This is where you come in, you’re just the right people for the job,” says the Sony blog post.

The EX series of prototype armor is supposedly the “end result of several billion Super Credits and 12 years of research into creating “the Soldier of Tomorrow.” Three suits of this superior experimental armor can be donned by players from March 14 as well as three stylish new capes to billow behind the backs of heroic Helldivers.

These come with a matching color scheme, player card and three new emotes to show your appreciation for Managed Democracy.

An assortment of weapons will be coming alongside the stylistic changes, showing “R&D didn’t stop at armor” and will be “rolling out a new series of alien-splitting weapons with electrifying perks!”

The LAS-16 Sickle, SG-8P Punisher Plasma, and ARC-12 Blitzer will all be available after the drop and will feature three types of ammunition and damage in energy, plasma, and arc-lightning respectively.

A new stun grenade to halt enemies in their tracks, the G-23 Stun, and the LAS-7 Dagger pistol will also be part of the release.

Arrowhead has been vocal about adding new content to the game after a roaring success set the title back with overloaded servers and the game had to contend with scammers trying to pawn off illicit Steam listings to con gamers.

This new content drop comes off the back of a massive update patch that brought fire tornadoes and meteors to the co-op shooter, as well as stabilization and balancing fixes. The duty of care the developers have shown for Sony’s biggest-ever Steam launch has impressed the gaming community and it shows as the studio launched its accolades trailer to show this wave of appreciation:

Super Earth approves these messages. The HELLDIVERS need YOU. Join the cause and help bring Managed Democracy to the galaxy on PlayStation 5 & PC.

Johan Pilestedt, the ever-vocal CEO and Creative Director of Arrowhead has dropped further hints about new content coming in the shape of “flying bugs” on X, showing that there is plenty more to come from the well-received shooter:

I've heard rumors of flying bugs in @helldivers2. I want to officially refute such preposterous claims. Everyone knows that "Bugs can't fly". And I'm not alone in thinking this. The Ministry of Truth agrees that this is propaganda from bug sympathizers that want to brainwash… — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) March 12, 2024

