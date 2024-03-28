Helldivers 2 drops new heavy weapons

Subscribe
Helldiver’s 2 players will be able to access new weapons in the battle against the Terminid and Automaton hordes in the acclaimed game.

Those loyal to the fight for Super Earth will get not one, but two new heavy weapons to add to their arsenal.

Helldivers adds new content

The co-op game from Arrowhead Studios has added another supply drop in the form of the LAS-99 and the MG-101 joining the armory. The official X account posted:

The two new weapons mark a busy week for the studio as Arrowhead published an article looking at the previous patch for the game. Patrik Lasota said “I’m responsible for how Arrowhead listens to feedback and balances its games. I’d like to talk about the changes we made in this patch and why.”

Latosa is the Head of Product Testing (HPT) at Arrowhead and was also a designer on the original Helldivers game.

He broke down the weapons, nerfs, and fantasy and a few of the key supporting pieces that help Helldivers on their missions.

”All too often in the games industry the core fantasy, and what makes a weapon feel good and fun, is ignored for the sake of Balance,” Latosa said of finding harmony in the game.

Feedback is incredibly important to the method Arrowhead adopts and can be seen in the HPT’s views on game design. “It is extra important to us to tread carefully so that we don’t ruin fantasy and fun when we do nerfs. We hope you, our players, will tell us when we cross that line inadvertently.”

Arrowhead dropped game content earlier this month in the form of the Warbond upgrades. “Helldivers… we need your help. The brainiacs in Super Earth Research & Development have some cool experimental armor ready to be field-tested. This is where you come in, you’re just the right people for the job,” said the Sony blog post.

The content drop was well received off the back of a massive update patch that brought fire tornadoes and meteors to the co-op shooter, as well as stabilization and balancing fixes.

Arrowhead continues to impress with its player and content-focused updates to the game. We await what is next for the saviors of Super Earth, but knowing the tongue-in-cheek studio they will probably drop a few hints.

 

Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer.

