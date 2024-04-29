Give your gaming keyboard a Glorious makeover with new monthly keycap drops

We are definitely a big fan of custom keycaps here at Readwrite Gaming. In fact, we even ran an article recently on how to 3D print your own so you could customize your setup exactly the way you want it.

If that’s all a bit out of your reach, or you simply want the experts to do it for you, the good folks at Glorious have launched what they are calling KeyCapsules.

Every month, on the first Tuesday they are releasing a new set of exclusive, limited-edition keycaps. Each set will only have between 500-1000 units made and to get access to them you simply sign up on the Glorious website and they will email you a code to get access to the set on the day.

The first set is due to land on May 7th and once they are gone they are gone for good. Glorious is looking to create some truly unique collaborations as the KeyCapsules program moves forward.

While we do not know what these collabs might end up being, what we can assume is that this first set that drops next week will be up to the usual extremely high-quality of everything Glorious does, so if you want your gaming setup to be more unique than pretty much everybody else on the planet you can sign up at the link above and get your monthly access code for each set of KeyCapsules.

Dallas-based Glorious has been manufacturing quality gaming gear since back in 2014 and has made a real name for itself in the keyboard hobbyist space, an area notoriously full of high-end keycap gatekeepers.

Now with an ever-growing range of keyboards, mice, and accessories, plus the launch of KeyCapsules, Glorious is ready to take a further step towards desktop domination when it comes to gaming customization.