Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Give your gaming keyboard a Glorious makeover with new monthly keycap drops

Give your gaming keyboard a Glorious makeover with new monthly keycap drops

A desk setup with a Glorious Gaming keyboard on it.

We are definitely a big fan of custom keycaps here at Readwrite Gaming. In fact, we even ran an article recently on how to 3D print your own so you could customize your setup exactly the way you want it.

If that’s all a bit out of your reach, or you simply want the experts to do it for you, the good folks at Glorious have launched what they are calling KeyCapsules.

Every month, on the first Tuesday they are releasing a new set of exclusive, limited-edition keycaps. Each set will only have between 500-1000 units made and to get access to them you simply sign up on the Glorious website and they will email you a code to get access to the set on the day.

The first set is due to land on May 7th and once they are gone they are gone for good. Glorious is looking to create some truly unique collaborations as the KeyCapsules program moves forward.

Glorious already sells keycaps sets but now have launched the KeyCapsules program

While we do not know what these collabs might end up being, what we can assume is that this first set that drops next week will be up to the usual extremely high-quality of everything Glorious does, so if you want your gaming setup to be more unique than pretty much everybody else on the planet you can sign up at the link above and get your monthly access code for each set of KeyCapsules.

Dallas-based Glorious has been manufacturing quality gaming gear since back in 2014 and has made a real name for itself in the keyboard hobbyist space, an area notoriously full of high-end keycap gatekeepers.

Now with an ever-growing range of keyboards, mice, and accessories, plus the launch of KeyCapsules, Glorious is ready to take a further step towards desktop domination when it comes to gaming customization.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A desk setup with a Glorious Gaming keyboard on it.
Give your gaming keyboard a Glorious makeover with new monthly keycap drops
Paul McNally
A wintry scene in Manor Lords with snow covering the ground.
Manor Lords: How to survive the harshest of winters
Paul McNally
The Finals' Attack and Defend game mode set to be unveiled. The image is a promotional graphic for a competitive event titled "THE FINALS." It features two opposing teams, divided by a central versus (VS) sign. On the left, there is a team with blue-toned lighting, and one prominent individual in the foreground is holding a trophy. Behind him, slightly faded, are his teammates. On the right, under red-toned lighting, there's another team, with the foremost person holding a gun, possibly from a video game, hinting at an esports context. Behind him, his teammates are also slightly faded. The contrasting colors and the presence of weaponry suggest that this event could be a video game tournament final, emphasizing the competitive nature of the occasion.
The Finals’ Attack and Defend game mode set to be unveiled
Suswati Basu
Original Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons shown in photo with a black background. The red Joy-Con is laid at the bottom, with the blue Joy-Con over the top. These could be different from Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons.
Joy-Cons on Nintendo Switch 2 said to be ‘magnetically’ attached
Sophie Atkinson
Sony unveils groundbreaking Community Game Help PS5 update. Gameplay of new PS5 Community Game Help tool
Sony unveils groundbreaking Community Game Help PS5 update
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A desk setup with a Glorious Gaming keyboard on it.
Gaming

Give your gaming keyboard a Glorious makeover with new monthly keycap drops
Paul McNally27 seconds

We are definitely a big fan of custom keycaps here at Readwrite Gaming. In fact, we even ran an article recently on how to 3D print your own so you...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.