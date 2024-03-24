How to 3D print amazing models and keycaps for your games room on the Uniformation GKTwo

There are resin 3D printers and then there is the Uniformation GKTwo. Many people getting into the 3D printing hobby progress from FDM printing using great machines from Bambu Labs* or Elegoo and then begin to crave the extra detail that printing with resin gives you.

This is especially true if you want to print models for tabletop gaming as well as for decoration. Today we are going to look at both. Our ongoing series about how to create the most unique items to make your games room really stand out has been so popular, today we are donning some PPE and getting messy. But it will be worth it.

As with our other games room printing exploits, we are going to need some great models to print. It makes sense that the figures we want to print first are from our favorite games so we have chosen to get started with is Godfrey, the first Elden Lord from Elden Ring from Nom Nom Figures. This Godfrey is hugely detailed and you couldn’t dream of printing it with an FDM printer, and we are going to need all the great detail that the GKTwo provides to get the best out of it.

Setting up the GKTwo for best results is imperative, but fortunately our slicer of choice, Lychee Slicer comes with a solid GKTwo profile which does pretty much all the hard work for us. Our model comes in 45 parts we can print in batches and glue them together, or you can, as we did for speed print largely complete sections. We started by printing Godfrey’s base and the GKTwo made short work of producing an amazingly detailed model. I’ve used many resin printers and to have one that “just works” out of the box makes such a difference.

The GKTwo’s large build plate and resin vat also make a difference. If nothing else it means you have to mess around with resin less. The UI on the machine is simple to use and after a few tests, the machine is ready to use for the first time out of the box.

The fact that the machine comes pre-levelled is also such a massive bonus. Okay, so it doesn’t take long to level a resin printer generally and it’s still advised that you check the leveling before you start, but the confidence given by the knowledge that this is leveled at the factory cannot be underestimated. You can level them yourself, but are you ever really sure you have done it correctly?

I have printed countless models with the GKTwo and have never had a single failure. That’s not to say some of that is not luck combined with experience, but the features you get for the extra cash that the GKTwo gives you just make things easier.

We haven’t yet mentioned the fact the machine comes with a heated chamber – which was new to me. This helps keep the resin in the vat at the perfect temperature for printing and exposure. This is important in a cold country in winter – like where I am, where you could start a print in the day and the temperature drops dramatically at night, while your print is still going. This can cause all manner of issues in your print as the resin cures at constantly changing temps. The heated chamber eradicates this fear.

The GKTwo comes with a lot of features that just make sense. I am so used to having to take the protective lid off a resin printer and find somewhere to put it down while I get at my prints, then invariably end up putting it back on with dirty, resin gloves and making the lid sticky and covered in undesirable chemicals. I am a messy worker.

The GKTwo has a green flip-up lid that you can just lift out of the way while you remove the build plate, again using a unique clamping mechanism that is simple and effective to operate. This should absolutely be the standard way to do this.

As you can see from our Godfrey models the detail you get from the GKTwo’s 8K screen is exemplary. It takes what you throw at it and just prints you great results you can paint up and show off in your games room.

Tabletop gaming with the GKTwo

In terms of tabletop gaming and small models I wanted to print some replacement Aliens for those that come in the board game ‘Aliens – Another Glorious Day in the Corps” – the models that come with the game are fine, but I had my eye on the amazing Aliens vs Humans models from Papsikels Miniatures. I absolutely love these. Anyway, I sliced a load of them for the GKTwo’s large build plate, set it going, and came back a few hours later to a plate full of my new Xenomorphs. Happy Days.

Suffice to say Warhammer proxies or even display miniatures can be printed in abundance and with ease here.

The final thing and this is a sneak peek of our next feature, is I printed some new artisan keycaps for my mechanical gaming keyboard. I chose to print the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and they came out amazing. The GKTwo’s tolerances were great and they fit perfectly onto the stems of my Vermilo Sekura switches. So not only can we print out great models for our room we can also start to customize what we play on. Artisan Keycaps used to be the domain of specialist crafters. No more.

Why choose the GKTwo from Uniformation

Okay so if we are serious about printing great models for our gaming setup, and we are, can we print them for less than the GKTwo costs? Yes, we can. The GKTwo will set you back around $849 at the moment and if you go for the kit with the washing and curing stations, which, to be fair, are well worth the extra cash if you can afford it, will cost you north of $1000 when you can get a resin printer for probably half that, but what you get with this machine is ease of use, and I would argue, a safer printing environment. I have seen arguments that suggest you don’t splurge on the best machine out there if you are new to resin printing in case you find it is not for you. I’d argue the opposite, I would say the ease of printing great models will make you fall in love with the hobby, rather than face the frustration of constantly having failed models and mess everywhere. If you can afford it, get the GKTwo. If you can’t. save up.

How to stay safe printing with resin

The Unifomation GKTwo makes it easier than ever to stay safe from chemical disasters than the vast majority of 3D resin printers, but you still need to take precautions. Firstly resin stinks and you do not want to be breathing it in if you don’t have to as it is nasty. The GKTwo comes with a carbon filter block that will reduce the number of nasty particles in the air, but still never resin print unless you are in well-ventilated areas. Certainly, never print in your bedroom and go to sleep printing. Ever.

Secondly, you do not want to get resin on your skin so when handling, always wear protective rubber or nitrile gloves, they are cheap to purchase on Amazon. When removing models from the GKTwo’s build plate they will be full of resin juice, so keep those gloves on. The models will be strongly attached to the plate so when you are knocking them off with a scraper be aware they could fly anywhere and drops of resin could splash. You do not want these in your eye. Safety glasses should be worn at all times.

And finally, take care while pouring it into your vat, or returning unused resin to the vat. This stuff is poisonous and while the GKTwo’s excellent, large vat makes it easier than most, if you get resin spilled everywhere it not only is a pain to clean up, but if you get it on your GKTwo’s screen you run the risk of destroying it.

Post Processing with resin 3D Prints

Whether you choose to use a less-fuss water-washable resin or a standard resin, you need to wash the excess off. Normal resin requires washing off with Isopropyl alcohol (IPA) – another nasty chemical, or a special resin wash which is expensive. Either way, you need to work out how to get the uncured resin off your prints. After that, the print will need proper curing under a UV light of sorts. The easiest way, keeping in line with this article, is to get the washing and curing stations as part of a bundle from Uniformation. I have used wash stations before, and while super convenient, can be a hassle constantly having to change the washing fluid, be it water or IPA. The wash station from Uniformation has a clever draining hose at the back which is operated by a tap and you can empty the unit directly into a bucket.

The curing station is also cool, featuring a turntable that gets hit from all angles by strong UV light for a few minutes, hardening your model and preparing it for a coat of primer before painting.

Some minor downsides to both units, the power switch is located on the rear, which I always find an unnecessary hassle, reaching around, especially when limited space is available. I would love it to be on the side, or even front like the GKTwo and the second is also to do with space, all three units together take up a considerable amount of desk space. I prefer the separate unit idea, but just be aware you need to set aside some permanent desk space for all three.

The lowdown

3D printing with resin has come a long way in a few years and is now accessible to the masses. The GKTwo from Ultimation is an exciting look at the future of this great hobby and I can’t wait to see what Uniformation comes up with next.

Printing bespoke models and art for your room is a great way to give it that individuality and make you stand out, especially if you are a streamer.