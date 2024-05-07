Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Roblox players will now get virtual ad billboards for virtual worlds

Roblox players will now get virtual ad billboards for virtual worlds

Roblox sign up page on laptop screen. Virtual billboards to feature ads on the game

Video advertisements will now be displayed on the virtual billboards within the Roblox metaverse, as the company embarks on yet another way to monetize its gamers.

The billboards will feature advertisements from the likes of e.l.f beauty, Walmart, HUGO, Warner Bros Discovery, and more.

While this opens up a whole new revenue stream for the Roblox company, it’s just another reminder of how commercially driven the game is as money is being squeezed out of every possible corner.

With almost 72 million daily active users on Roblox, the company could earn significantly more through advertising on the platform. It’s widely popular among children globally, with the brand reaching out to brands to connect with Gen Z consumers.

Although the company says the video ads would only be seen by its community of users who are over the age of 13, the full safety verifications haven’t yet been disclosed which has left some concerned.

One user replied to Roblox’s news on the X platform (formerly Twitter) to say: “Knowing the target audience is effectively unregulated iPad kids just shows how evil of a corporation Roblox is.

“Roblox is quite literally one of the most dangerous, manipulative, and harmful online platforms ever.

“There needs to be heavy, strict legal regulations for them.”

In the press release for the virtual ads announcement, the company says “ad publishers must meet and maintain certain thresholds and requirements to participate and earn through ad monetization, such as being 18+ ID verified or maintaining a certain monthly unique visitor minimum threshold.

“Ad publishers’ experiences must also comply with Roblox’s Community Standards to ensure brand safety.”

This comes after the Roblox CEO was heavily criticized at the beginning of April for exploiting user labor and maintaining unfavorable Robux exchange rates.

“If only investors actually looked at the community…”

Other users appeared frustrated at the further monetization, with one user saying: “They never listen to the community. Ads suck in game.”

Another responded with “are you even trying to make the game better or just focusing on money,” while another user said “Yet another Trash Update. If only investors actually looked at the community…”

Featured Image: Photo by Oberon Copeland @veryinformed.com on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Roblox sign up page on laptop screen. Virtual billboards to feature ads on the game
Roblox players will now get virtual ad billboards for virtual worlds
Sophie Atkinson
A keyboard with Glorious' Sketch keycaps on it.
Glorious drops first exclusive KeyCapsule keycaps set
Paul McNally
Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan
Nintendo promises Nintendo Museum will open this fall in Kyoto
Rachael Davies
Logo on the back of a Nintendo Switch Let's Go Pikachu edition gaming console
Nintendo Switch 2 news coming ‘this fiscal year’
Sophie Atkinson
The title screen for OUTBRK
OUTBRK – get ready to go storm chasing in Tornado Alley from the safety of your PC
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Roblox sign up page on laptop screen. Virtual billboards to feature ads on the game
Gaming

Roblox players will now get virtual ad billboards for virtual worlds
Sophie Atkinson12 seconds

Video advertisements will now be displayed on the virtual billboards within the Roblox metaverse, as the company embarks on yet another way to monetize its gamers. The billboards will feature...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.