Roblox players will now get virtual ad billboards for virtual worlds

Video advertisements will now be displayed on the virtual billboards within the Roblox metaverse, as the company embarks on yet another way to monetize its gamers.

The billboards will feature advertisements from the likes of e.l.f beauty, Walmart, HUGO, Warner Bros Discovery, and more.

While this opens up a whole new revenue stream for the Roblox company, it’s just another reminder of how commercially driven the game is as money is being squeezed out of every possible corner.

With almost 72 million daily active users on Roblox, the company could earn significantly more through advertising on the platform. It’s widely popular among children globally, with the brand reaching out to brands to connect with Gen Z consumers.

Although the company says the video ads would only be seen by its community of users who are over the age of 13, the full safety verifications haven’t yet been disclosed which has left some concerned.

One user replied to Roblox’s news on the X platform (formerly Twitter) to say: “Knowing the target audience is effectively unregulated iPad kids just shows how evil of a corporation Roblox is.

“Roblox is quite literally one of the most dangerous, manipulative, and harmful online platforms ever.

“There needs to be heavy, strict legal regulations for them.”

In the press release for the virtual ads announcement, the company says “ad publishers must meet and maintain certain thresholds and requirements to participate and earn through ad monetization, such as being 18+ ID verified or maintaining a certain monthly unique visitor minimum threshold.

“Ad publishers’ experiences must also comply with Roblox’s Community Standards to ensure brand safety.”

This comes after the Roblox CEO was heavily criticized at the beginning of April for exploiting user labor and maintaining unfavorable Robux exchange rates.

“If only investors actually looked at the community…”

Other users appeared frustrated at the further monetization, with one user saying: “They never listen to the community. Ads suck in game.”

Another responded with “are you even trying to make the game better or just focusing on money,” while another user said “Yet another Trash Update. If only investors actually looked at the community…”

