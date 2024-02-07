Roblox financial results show it raked in nearly $3 billion in 2023

Despite 2023 being the start of a period of mass game industry layoffs across the board, some companies do not seem to have done that badly out of it. The Roblox Corporation has just announced an increase in revenue of 26% from 2022, totaling some $2.8 billion.

Roblox started out in 2006 and these days positions itself as a virtual metaverse. It has seen major promotion events and hosted stars such as Nicki Minaj of late. European Champions Manchester City FC even launched its alternative playing strip in the game in 2022.

Roblox allows its players to create their own games within its universe, alongside buying and selling customizations for their avatars using the Robux in-game currency. Roblox says in these latest figures that it average “monthly unique payers” stands at 14.5 million in 2023, with each payer amounting to $81.05 in revenue, again on average.

The Roblox Corporation also unveiled its Q4 figures at the same time and revenue here was almost $750 million with bookings at $1.126 billion.

The game’s average daily user count for the period was an incredible 71.5 million players.

Projecting forward, Techraptor says Roblox is estimating around $3.4 billion in revenue this year, with bookings around $4.25 billion.

It is clear Roblox has transcended its original roots. Now available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, as well as mobile where it initially took off, its ability to draw in huge brands and offer them a space in its own “metaverse” is unique in the gaming space.

Fortnite has dabbled with the occasional pop star and commercial tie-in, but Roblox, which was originally earmarked to be called Dynablocks has come a long way since those early demos back in 2004.