Nicki Minaj makes Roblox debut to promote her new album

Pop icon Nicki Minaj has jumped, pink boots first, into the metaverse to launch a virtual shop in Roblox to help promote her new album – Pink Friday 2.

Music Business Worldwide says the shop is called “Nicki Minaj’s Gag City’ and users can “explore a 3D shopping experience to buy exclusive emotes — expressive character animations for Roblox avatars — and digital items inspired by the artist’s iconic career moments and latest album.”

The first 100,000 visitors to the shop also receive a special free shoulder pet to celebrate Minaj’s birthday.

Minaj herself said: “I’m so excited to unveil this Gag City project, to give fans a new way of connecting with me and my music. This is the perfect way to celebrate the launch of Pink Friday 2 as my Barbz will be able to dress up just like me. Can’t wait to see thousands of Roblox Nickis running around Gag City.”

Minaj is the first female rapper to reach 1 billion views on YouTube with multiple solo tracks. Her debut album. Pink Friday made history selling 375,000 copies in the first week – the largest sales week for a female hip-hop artist since Lauryn Hill in 1998.

The Roblox metaverse experience has been created by Karta, which specializes in immersive shopping experiences within games such as Roblox.

Tony Barnes, Karta co-founder said, “We are thrilled to be working with the superstar and cultural icon Nicki Minaj on the launch of her official virtual fashion collection and shop on Roblox. As one of the most popular artists on the platform, it will be awesome to see Nicki’s fans, the BARBZ, interact with and enjoy this unique, immersive commerce experience.”

According to Music Business World, Karta raised $1.1 million in funding last July.