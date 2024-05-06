Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Warren Buffett compares misused AI to nuclear weapons

Warren Buffett compares misused AI to nuclear weapons

Warren Buffett compares misused AI to nuclear weapons. This image features Warren Buffett, portrayed against a dramatic background of swirling cosmic and technological elements. The background suggests a blend of outer space and futuristic technology, with vibrant reds and blues that contrast sharply with his calm, composed expression. This juxtaposition visually represents the tension between human leadership and the overwhelming force of advancing technology, reflecting Buffett's concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.
The investing oracle warned that the AI genie would never go 'back in the bottle'
TL:DR

  • Warren Buffett compares misuse of deep fake AI to 'nukes' at Berkshire Hathaway meeting.
  • Expresses concern over convincing deepfake videos potentially leading to financial scams.
  • Despite recognizing AI's capabilities, remains cautious about its misuse and limitations.

Investing guru Warren Buffett recently raised his concern about the rising misuse of deep fake artificial intelligence (AI) and compared the emerging technology with ‘nukes’. The billionaire founder of Berkshire Hathaway told tens of thousands of shareholders during an annual meeting that a deepfake video of his created by AI “scares the hell out of him” and that the technology was like a “nuclear weapons genie.”

The fake video of the 93-year-old was reportedly convincing enough that the philanthropist himself said he could imagine it tricking him into sending money overseas. He drew attention to the possibility of this technology being used for large-scale financial scams.

“As someone who doesn’t understand a damn thing about it, it has enormous potential for good and enormous potential for harm and I just don’t know how that plays out,” he said.

Buffett continued: “Last year I said that we let a genie out of the bottle when we, when we developed nuclear weapons, and that Genie has been doing some terrible things lately. And the power of that genie is what, you know, scares the hell out of me. And then I don’t know any way to get the genie back in the bottle. And AI is somewhat similar.”

Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway holds substantial stakes in Apple and Microsoft, two leading companies in the generative AI sector. Despite this, the well-known value investor remains wary of potential misuses.

Warren Buffett’s connections to AI

Buffett recognized the “amazing” capabilities of AI. He experimented with OpenAI’s ChatGPT when former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates introduced it to him three months ago. However, the nonagenarian added: “When something can do all kinds of things I get a little bit worried because I know we won’t be able to un-invent it. We did invent—for a very, very good reason—the atom bomb in World War II, and it was enormously important that we did so. But is it good for the next 200 years of the world that the ability….has been unleashed?”

Charlie Munger, Berkshire’s vice chairman, has been skeptical towards AI. He stated: “I think old-fashioned intelligence works pretty well.”

“There won’t be anything in AI that replaces the G,” Buffett added. “I’ll state that unqualifiedly.”

In terms of stocks, Buffett said: “It’s not going to tell me which stocks to buy or anything of the sort.

“It can tell me every stock that meets a certain criteria, or a criteria, in three seconds or something. But it’s got decided limitations in some ways.”

Featured image: Canva / USA International Trade Administration

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Warren Buffett compares misused AI to nuclear weapons. This image features Warren Buffett, portrayed against a dramatic background of swirling cosmic and technological elements. The background suggests a blend of outer space and futuristic technology, with vibrant reds and blues that contrast sharply with his calm, composed expression. This juxtaposition visually represents the tension between human leadership and the overwhelming force of advancing technology, reflecting Buffett's concerns about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.
Warren Buffett compares misused AI to nuclear weapons
Suswati Basu
Victoria Shi, an AI-generated spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, stands behind a podium with the Ukrainian national emblem. She is depicted as a realistic digital human, dressed in a professional dark suit, gesturing naturally as if addressing an audience. The setting is a modern, digitally enhanced press room. Elements of technology and Ukrainian cultural symbols are subtly incorporated in the background. A digital screen displays the Ukrainian flag and the text of her speech, along with a QR code for authenticity verification.
Ukraine introduces AI-generated spokesperson for its foreign ministry
Maxwell Nelson
An illustration depicting the integration of AI with news on the X platform, featuring a digital interface with a blend of news headlines and social media posts. In the background, circuit patterns and neural networks symbolize advanced AI technology. At the center, an AI brain or chatbot symbol, named Grok, processes and synthesizes this information. The color scheme combines traditional blue associated with X and futuristic silver tones, with icons suggesting real-time updates and user interactions.
Elon Musk outlines vision for AI-driven news synthesis on X
Maxwell Nelson
Mysterious AI surfaces online — was it ChatGPT’s succesor?
Charlotte Colombo
A futuristic, sleek design of a typing search engine interface, with a glowing holographic keyboard displayed on a circular screen. In the background, there are various digital representations of search results, such as book covers, images, and videos, floating and organizing themselves in an innovative manner. The overall ambiance is futuristic, high-tech, and visually stimulating.
Are we getting a ChatGPT search engine?
Charlotte Colombo

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

https://www.arrowheadgamestudios.com/aboutarrowhead/games/
Gaming

Sony cancels PSN and Steam linking for Helldivers 2
Brian-Damien Morgan3 seconds

Sony has made a significant decision, responding to the concerns of the Helldivers 2 community. They have canceled their plans to force a mandatory link between the PlayStation Network (PSN)...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.