Rumors swirl that Apple plan to use ChatGPT to power AI features in iOS 18

With Apple just a couple of months away from revealing all at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, there’s a rumor that the ChatGPT developer OpenAI will play a part in a major artificial intelligence (AI) upgrade for the iPhone.

The next generation of iOS is expected to be heavily focused on the use of AI, with rumors about what this could be having been circulating for the last few months.

Bloomberg reported Apple has intensified talks with OpenAI for iPhone generative AI features.

He cites ‘people familiar with the matter’ as he says the next iPhone company has been “seeking partners to power a chatbot-like feature akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.”

This comes just a month after other conversations were said to be taking place, such as the likes of Alphabet Inc’s Google being potentially involved in discussing the use of Gemini AI. Apple, OpenAI, and Google have all declined to comment on the matter.

Apple was first said to have spoken to OpenAI a couple of months back, but no details about a collaboration have yet emerged. The tight-lipped Cupertino-based company will likely share all at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference.

Worldwide Developers Conference could reveal all about iOS 18

This event is hosted annually at Apple Park and will run through June 10 to June 14. They usually use this as a platform to showcase new software, technologies, and hardware products.

At the 2023 event, Apple unveiled the AR/VR headset named Apple Vision Pro, as well as macOS 14 Sonoma and other hardware and updates.

When announcing the 2024 conference on the Apple Newsroom, the iPhone maker stated the event would bring “insight into new tools, frameworks, and features.”

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

The SVP of marketing at Apple, Greg Joswiak, teased the event further on X and urged people to “mark your calendars.” When describing the event, he capitalized the A and I for “Absolutely Incredible,” which could further push the idea of this being heavily focused on artificial intelligence.

Featured Image: Photo by Laurenz Heymann on Unsplash