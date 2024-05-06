Languagesx
Star Wars' next Lego playset adds video game hero Cal Kestis

Star Wars’ next Lego playset adds video game hero Cal Kestis

promotional image showing the box of the Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer playset; the iconic spaceship is on the front of the box with pictures of seven minifigure characters underneath
Star Wars has had its ups and downs with fans over a decade of TV series and theatrical releases, but one thing most can agree on is Cal Kestis, the reluctant Jedi starring in two PlayStation and Xbox video games over the past five years, is a fan favorite. Now he’s a minifig in a forthcoming Imperial Star Destroyer playset, somewhat certifying his status among the best heroes of the canon.

The Lego set in question was reported on Monday by Jay’s Brick Blog, and it includes a Star Destroyer that, fully assembled, is 6 inches (height) by 18 inches (long) by 11 inches deep, comprising 1,555 bricks.

a young girl holds a completed Lego Star Destroyer showing the iconic Star Wars spaceship in Lego form. Seven minifigure characters are on a desk underneath the toy.

Kestis, the star of the Star Wars: Jedi series by Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts is one of seven minifigs that kids (or their adult counterparts) can hop around as they play with the huge space battle wagon. The other six figurines are Darth Vader (of course) three unnamed Imperial Navy troops, and a Stormtrooper, alongside Commander Praji.

Praji might be the bigger scene-stealer here, actually. He goes back to Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) and is one of the officers aboard the Imperial Star Destroyer Devastator, which overtakes and boards Princess Leia’s Tantive IV blockade runner at the iconic beginning of the first film. If you’ve seen the movie, he’s the guy who officiously informs Darth Vader that the Death Star plans are not aboard the ship, although an escape pod was jettisoned with no life forms aboard. Obviously, we know R2-D2 and C-3PO were aboard, and they in fact had the plans.

Praji (portrayed by Austrian actor George Roubicek) has in the nearly 50 years since Star Wars’ release shown up in a variety of canon and now non-canon works. His inclusion in this set will surely be a greatly appreciated deep cut by multiple generations of Star Wars fans.

Who is Star Wars’ Cal Kestis?

Kestis is the new kid on the block, starring in 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its 2023 sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Set after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) and before A New Hope, The games tell the story of former Padawan (Jedi apprentice) who has gone into hiding, then becomes a full Jedi Knight despite the Empire’s attempted extermination of their order.

What’s also ironic is Kestis begins the video game series as a dockhand in a galactic shipyard, tearing down space vessels for scrap. Now you get to build them, with him.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was recently added to EA Play (and therefore Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s library) in mid-April. The Imperial Star Destroyer Lego playset, number 75394, is $169.99 and available for pre-order on Amazon.com. It will be released Aug. 5, 2024.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

