This hit Star Wars game is coming to Xbox Game Pass via EA Play

Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

EA Play brings free access and play of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Xbox Game Pass on both PC and console.

EA Play members, PC Game Pass, and Ultimate Game Pass members will be able to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for free, continuing the next chapter in Jedi Cal Kestis’ story, as announced by Xbox.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows Cal as he explores the galaxy far, far away still further, taking him to new planets and familiar locales. As well as meet new species and characters, there are new game mechanics and fighting techniques to learn for players.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has won various gaming accolades and awards since its release in April 2023, such as IGN’s Best Action Game of 2023, PC Gamer’s Best Adventure Game of 2023, and a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media. It was also one of the best-selling games of last year.

What else is available on EA Play?

On top of free access to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, EA Play members can also benefit from regular in-game rewards. Here’s a summary of the current range of items, coins, and boosts:

  • Apex Legends Apex Logo (Precious Peaks) Weapon Charm, until April 30
  • Battlefield 2042 Brigade Buster, until April 30
  • EA Sports FC 24 Clubs FC Pro Black Glasses, until April 25
  • EA Sports FC 24 VOLTA FC Pro Neck Tattoo and COINS, until April 25
  • EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Draft Token, until May 14
  • Madden NFL 24 MUT April Pack, until April 30
  • WRC Season 4 Rewards, until June 3
  • NHL 24 Super Hero Se, until May 22
  • NHL 24 WOC Coins, until May 22
  • NHL 24 WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier, until May 22

Graphic for EA Play Rewards

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC members can access EA Play via their Game Pass subscription. On top of that, you’ll be able to find in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, trials of select new games such as EA Sports FC 24, 10% off certain titles, and access to a backlog of titles, such as EA Sports PGA Tour and EA Sports NHL 24.

Featured image: Respawn Entertainment via IGDB

Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Gaming

This hit Star Wars game is coming to Xbox Game Pass via EA Play
Rachael Davies

EA Play brings free access and play of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Xbox Game Pass on both PC and console. EA Play members, PC Game Pass, and Ultimate Game...

