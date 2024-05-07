Languagesx
Nintendo promises Nintendo Museum will open this fall in Kyoto

Nintendo promises Nintendo Museum will open this fall in Kyoto

Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan
tl;dr

  • First announced in 2021, the Nintendo Museum will greet visitors sometime this fall.
  • The museum faced unexplained construction delays, but the company is confident it will be ready for the public in 2024.
  • Nintendo’s history dates to 1889, with origins as a maker of playing cards.

The Nintendo Museum will open to the public later this year, the company said in its latest financial report to investors.

The video game maker, whose history dates to 1889, first announced its plans to open the Nintendo Museum in 2021, promising to put artifacts and information about its history on display, from its beginnings as a playing card printer to the Nintendo Switch and its present-day games.

However, the company’s plans to open the museum were delayed, with its plans to open doors in March 2024 clearly not materializing.

As late as the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo had still planned to open to the public in March of this year. It’s not been officially stated as to why the museum was delayed but, considering that we’ve only now had a construction update, it seems likely there was some delay in building.

When will the Nintendo Museum be open to the public?

That delay appears to have been overcome, however, as Nintendo has shared an update on the museum in its latest financial earnings report. Under “examples of initiatives to expand the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP”, the company confirmed that construction of the site in Uji City, Kyoto is now complete.

“The museum building is already complete and we are currently getting ready for opening,” reads the report. “Since we anticipate these preparations will take some time, we have set the opening for fall 2024.

“Going forward, we will continue to create points of contact with consumers by promoting various initiatives that utilize Nintendo IP in a wide range of fields.”

As noted by Nintendo, the Nintendo Museum will open at some point in the fall of this year. While no specific date has yet been confirmed, it could well be that the company will reveal the date during 2024’s Nintendo Direct – although, seeing as the annual event usually takes place in September, this could be cutting it quite fine.

Nintendo Museum will still open its doors earlier than Orlando’s Super Nintendo World, with its planned opening date now confirmed for next year.

Featured image: Nintendo

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

