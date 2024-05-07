Languagesx
Home Glorious drops first exclusive KeyCapsule keycaps set

Glorious drops first exclusive KeyCapsule keycaps set

A keyboard with Glorious' Sketch keycaps on it.

Recently we ran an article about Gaming peripheral gear company Glorious and its new monthly keycap program, KeyCapsules aimed at gamers who wanted to get their hands on top-quality, limited-edition keycaps for their gaming keyboards.

As part of our continuing feature to create the ultimate unique game room, there is no easier way that changing up the look of your board with something cool that virtually nobody else on the planet has so with exclusive keycaps generally being in the domain of serious collectors with deep pockets, KeyCapsules definitely piqued our interest.

Today is the first Tuesday of the month and Glorious has announced that the first set of limited-run keycaps is the rather stunning GPBT Sketch which features blank tops with the key legends printed on the side. Colored accent keys are provided for WASD and arrow keys that allow backlighting to nicely glow through the cap.

Glorious describes Sketch as “A signature design where art meets gaming, GPBT Sketch is the first in the KeyCapsules series. With only 1,000 sets crafted, it’s available first-come, first-served starting on May 7. Doodling, sketching and scribbling are fundamental acts of creativity. Inspired by that love, GPBT Sketch features bold colors and an illustrative vibe. The 138-key set is compatible with most keyboards, including Mac.

“With the KeyCapsules launch, we’re not just releasing keycaps, we’re inviting gamers to join us on a journey of discovery and personal expression. Each set is a
canvas for individuality, designed to inspire and elevate the gaming experience” said Pat Wachendorf, CEO, of Glorious.

KeyCapsules program features

  • Exclusivity: Each KeyCapsules design is available in a limited edition of 500 –
    1000 sets, making each release a collectible.
  • Craftsmanship: Utilizing PBT Polymer and dye-sub printing, the KeyCapsules
    series guarantees durability and precision in every keycap.
  • Unique Designs: Each design is one of a kind, created by the Glorious
    in-house design team or in conjunction with artists, brand partners, and
    influencers.
  • Universal Compatibility: The KeyCapsules are designed to fit most standard
    keyboard switches and layouts, including PC and Mac keys.
  • New and exciting designs are slated for release on the
    first Tuesday of each month, with the first 24 hours reserved for those signed
    up for KeyCapsules drops

If you signed up for KeyCapsules you should be receiving your exclusive access code for the next 24 hours any moment now. The remaining sets of GPBT Sketch will go on open sale tomorrow.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020.

