The best cozy game about beekeeping is getting a sweet update – hive a look at this

A screenshot from Apico

Firstly, apologies for that dreadful pun. There will probably be no more unless they become irresistible. Anyway, down to beesness. Apico is an amazing cozy game that first arrived back in 2022 and set you up as a little beekeeper caring for and expanding your beekeeping industry.

It remains hugely successful and has since appeared on the Nintendo Switch, a perfect fit for a game if ever there was one.

May 20th will see Apico get a new and final v 4.0 update – Hive of Industry – see, that one isn’t even as good as my puns. The game will also get a new soundtrack and the new content will generally keep you as busy as a…er.

The update will introduce a new automation system, new seasonal events, new craftable materials, and, best of all, pets! You can check out the trailer below.

What is Apico?

In Apico you embark on an exciting adventure that combines resource gathering, biology, and engaging minigames inspired by real-life and fantastical beekeeping and gardening. As you explore the game, you’ll learn the ins and outs of maintaining a thriving hive and the vital role our fluffy friends play in keeping our ecosystem healthy.

The game takes place on a series of mystical islands that were once teeming with diverse bee species. Your goal is to rediscover these lost species, breed new ones, and bring life back to each unique “bee-ome.” As you progress, you’ll uncover hidden secrets and surprises along the way.

There is more of an element of fellow cozy games in there too such as Stardew Valley, so if you like that kind of thing and haven’t checked Apico out yet, you should do so immediately.

Apico Features

  • Play together with up to four in online co-op, with cross-play available on all platforms!
  • Unique crafting and beekeeping minigames that drive gameplay progression.
  • Cross-breed different bees and other pollinators, including butterflies, moths, and solitary bees, to discover over 30 new species.
  • Grow flowers — each with their own special effect on the environment — to keep your pollinators happy!
  • Make and sell honey, Apicola, incense, candles, and other beekeeping products.
  • Repopulate lost species and release them back into the wild.
  • Multiple biomes to explore, each with its own unique pollinator species.
  • A chill soundtrack by Mothense creates a relaxing atmosphere.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

