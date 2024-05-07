The best cozy game about beekeeping is getting a sweet update – hive a look at this

Firstly, apologies for that dreadful pun. There will probably be no more unless they become irresistible. Anyway, down to beesness. Apico is an amazing cozy game that first arrived back in 2022 and set you up as a little beekeeper caring for and expanding your beekeeping industry.

It remains hugely successful and has since appeared on the Nintendo Switch, a perfect fit for a game if ever there was one.

May 20th will see Apico get a new and final v 4.0 update – Hive of Industry – see, that one isn’t even as good as my puns. The game will also get a new soundtrack and the new content will generally keep you as busy as a…er.

The update will introduce a new automation system, new seasonal events, new craftable materials, and, best of all, pets! You can check out the trailer below.

What is Apico?

In Apico you embark on an exciting adventure that combines resource gathering, biology, and engaging minigames inspired by real-life and fantastical beekeeping and gardening. As you explore the game, you’ll learn the ins and outs of maintaining a thriving hive and the vital role our fluffy friends play in keeping our ecosystem healthy.

The game takes place on a series of mystical islands that were once teeming with diverse bee species. Your goal is to rediscover these lost species, breed new ones, and bring life back to each unique “bee-ome.” As you progress, you’ll uncover hidden secrets and surprises along the way.

There is more of an element of fellow cozy games in there too such as Stardew Valley, so if you like that kind of thing and haven’t checked Apico out yet, you should do so immediately.

Apico Features