Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home OUTBRK – get ready to go storm chasing in Tornado Alley from the safety of your PC

OUTBRK – get ready to go storm chasing in Tornado Alley from the safety of your PC

The title screen for OUTBRK

As certain parts of the USA move into peak hurricane season Sublime plans to release its storm chasing PC game OUTBRK: Storm Chasing Simulator to coincide with the windy weather.

Set in a fictional representation of America’s Tornado Alley you will take on the role of a professional Storm Chaser – one of the mad crew of danger-seekers who drive into the eye of hurricanes in armored cars like something from Mad Max in order to create valuable weather data to help future prediction software.

Hurricanes are deadly at the best of times that can leave people dead so gamifying it is a tricky business, but we have had storm-chasing games before on the PC but they never quite managed to pull off the adrenaline rush of the job.

For full disclosure, I used to be an avid watcher of the TV show Storm Chasers so perhaps know more than most about this crazy line of work, as any kind of mad science has always fascinated me so I am keen to see how this all pans out.

OUTBRK features a 625 square kilometers map with various landmarks such as rivers, canyons, plains, towns, and forests. It will be multiplayer with you competing against other storm chasers to get the best data and the biggest rewards.

The devs originally took to Kickstarter like other games we have recently covered such as Starship Simulator, and ran a successful campaign to get the game funded and true to their word, we are soon to see the fruits of their labors.

Sublime has just released a new video showing how some of the extreme weather systems will work in the game and boy do those clouds look moody. Check it out for yourself above.

OUTBRK: Storm Chasing Simulator will launch, without all its vowels in its title into Early Access on Steam on June 28th.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Logo on the back of a Nintendo Switch Let's Go Pikachu edition gaming console
Nintendo Switch 2 news coming ‘this fiscal year’
Sophie Atkinson
The title screen for OUTBRK
OUTBRK – get ready to go storm chasing in Tornado Alley from the safety of your PC
Paul McNally
beat saber
One of the original best games for Meta Quest 1 will no longer support the aging VR headset
Paul McNally
promotional image showing the box of the Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer playset; the iconic spaceship is on the front of the box with pictures of seven minifigure characters underneath
Star Wars’ next Lego playset adds video game hero Cal Kestis
Owen Good
a gameplay view of Hades II. The playing space is presented isometrically, and characters from Greek mythology are engaged in combat and recovering treasure
Hades II gets surprise early access release on PC
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A futuristic, abstract representation of the Microsoft logo, integrated within a complex network of intricate AI circuitry. The logo is illust rated with a vibrant, neon color palette, and the background showcases a maze of cables, wires, and data streams.
AI

Microsoft could challenge GPT-4 and Google with new AI model: MAI-1
Sophie Atkinson6 mins

Microsoft is said to be entering another player into the AI model market, with its newest iteration titled ‘Mai-1,’ and reports suggest it could be better than the rest. Although...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.