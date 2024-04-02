Starship Simulator continues to smash stretch goals with VR and shuttles now on the cards

Subscribe
The Officer's Lounge in Starship Simulator

We have covered the upcoming Starship Simulator a few times now since it entered its Kickstarter campaign and the ambition and desire of the people at Fleetyard Studios to create the ultimate space sim continues to garner support from gamers who want to see that goal realized.

Having initially passed its funding target in less than three days, Starship Simulator has now gone on to surpass the second of its stretch goals that will now bring with it Shuttles and Alien structures into the Early Access version of the game.

In an email sent to backers of the campaign, Fleetyard said: “Wow, you guys have done it again. In just 3 days we’ve cleared the next stretch goal, which brings both Shuttles and procedural Alien Structures into our Early Access release.

These are two important core systems because when combined they represent the ability for players to leave their own ship and explore a whole new location on foot. This is a critical step on the road to Planetary Landings, which is looking ever more likely if funding continues at its current pace!

With the VR goal already passed as the first stretch goal, we spoke to dev Dan Govier on what has been a whirlwind few weeks and asked him, now the game is funded, what his plans would be on the first day after the Kickstarter closes.

“I think I will probably sit back with a nice cup of Earl Grey and recover”, he told us before going on to say that after that the hard work on mapping out where to take the Early Access version of the game and how to achieve that.

When we spoke the VR stretch goal had been funded minutes earlier so we asked about how that would work, “In the next release we will have basic VR movement through the ship and you will be able to “teleport around” in the same way you do in other VR games. We want it to ultimately be much more than that though. It’s surprised us, just how many people have enquired about VR, there is a huge amount of interest in adding it”

At the time of writing it is looking as though the Kickstarter will comfortably pass the next stretch goal of Adding Planetary Landings, and with 17 days still to go, could go even further.

You can check out the Starship Simulator Kickstarter campaign here.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

