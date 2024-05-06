Languagesx
Home '99Bitcoins' Launches Anticipated Crypto Presale, Raising Over $1 Million

99Bitcoins has officially launched the presale of their 99BTC token on April 10th. In just around 4 weeks, the presale raised over $1 million and the token is already being advertised on a multitude of prominent crypto media outlets.

This early success suggests that 99Bitcoins may potentially be poised to become a player in the crypto ecosystem as the market goes through a correction phase and prepares for the upcoming Bitcoin halving later this month.

99Bitcoins – Presale and Utility

99Bitcoins is launching a Learn-to-Earn platform, built around the $99BTC Token. The platform aims to provide a comprehensive curriculum of courses, enabling both crypto newbies and long-term web3 adopters to learn and refine their crypto knowledge, from blockchain basics to trading signals and strategies. By completing various learning resources, users can earn $99BTC tokens and level up their ranking within the ecosystem.

Image
Source: 99BITCOINS/X

The platform builds on 99Bitcoins’ educational legacy, launching a tokenized ecosystem designed to reward individuals for learning about cryptocurrency. The 99Bitcoins token and platform offer a mix of educational resources and incentivized learning suitable for both crypto beginners and veterans.

The curriculum of courses covers a wide range of topics, from blockchain basics to trading signals, strategies, and the latest crypto chains and trends. Users can engage with interactive learning modules, quizzes, and tutorials, rather than traditional lectures and textbooks, to level up their 99Bitcoins ranking and earn $99BTC tokens in the process.

In the third stage of 99Bitcoins presale, $99BTC is priced at just $0.00103, expected to raise in just 1 day. The project has set a soft cap of $5,353,425 and a hard cap of $11,070,675, with 14 stages planned. The goal is to hit the soft cap in stage 7 and the hard cap in the final stage.

Other Features

$99BTC token holders will gain access to several other benefits, including staking rewards, additional training courses, exclusive trading webinars, expert-curated crypto trading signals and strategies, and VIP community groups. 

The goal of these additional features is to provide token holders with a comprehensive educational and supportive ecosystem to enhance their crypto knowledge and trading skills.

Tokenomics

The total supply of 99BTC is capped at 99,000,000,000. The token distribution is as follows: Presale (10.50%), Staking (14.00%, with 11% in year 1 and 3% in year 2), Project Funds (27.50%), Community Rewards (17.00%), Liquidity (8.00%), and Marketing (23.00%). 

This distribution aims to ensure a balanced and sustainable ecosystem, with a significant portion allocated to community rewards and staking to incentivize long-term engagement and growth.

Marketing Efforts

The 99Bitcoins team has partnered with leading marketing agencies to ensure the project’s visibility and traction. The presale has already been featured and announced on prominent crypto media outlets such as U.Today, Decrypt, and Cointelegraph, among others. 

This early marketing push is crucial for driving awareness and attracting potential investors to the 99Bitcoins platform.

Conclusion

The successful launch of the 99Bitcoins presale, coupled with the project’s Learn-to-Earn platform and feature set, suggests that 99Bitcoins may potentially be well-positioned to carve out a niche in the crypto education and rewards space. 

As the project continues to expand its marketing efforts and build its community, it will be interesting to see how this story continues and potentially changes the traditional crypto learning and engagement models.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

