Hades II gets surprise early access release on PC

Hades II gets surprise early access release on PC

a gameplay view of Hades II. The playing space is presented isometrically, and characters from Greek mythology are engaged in combat and recovering treasure
tl;dr

  • Supergiant Games surprises fans with the release of Hades II in early access on Steam and the Epic Games Store
    • offering more environments, foes, and fully-voiced characters than its predecessor.
  The game, for $29.99, is not finished, but the developer says it already offers more environments, foes, and fully-voiced characters than its predecessor.
  • Predecessor Hades, a dungeon-crawling roguelike, was one of the most acclaimed games of 2020 after making a full launch that year.

Hades II, the much anticipated sequel to 2020’s acclaimed roguelike Hades, is now available in early access via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Developer Supergiant Games opened the gates Monday afternoon with a surprise-drop announcement on Twitter.

The early access version is $29.99 at both online storefronts. Supergiant says the current version “already has more environments, foes, and fully-voiced characters” than the first version of Hades, but acknowledged that it’s still basically a work in progress. “Key areas, characters, foes, narrative events, and systems are still to come.”

Hades II makers are depending on early access feedback

The early access launch is mainly an appeal to Hades’ dedicated fandom to provide feedback that will shape the full launch of the game. A formal launch window for Hades II has not yet been announced. Supergiant invited players to join the game’s official Discord server (which can be joined from Hades II’s game client) to leave feedback. The studio will also be monitoring the official Steam page and other forums.

“We expect to make many changes and improvements inspired by our player community, and reflect these in our patch notes,” Supergiant said.

Hades II debuted with a technical test in mid-April. The first game began in early access in December 2018, making its full launch on Nintendo Switch and Windows PC in September 2020, followed by launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2021.

The game is an isometric dungeon crawler based on Greek mythology, with a hack-and-slash combat system. It earned game-of-the-year nominations from the Golden Joystick Awards, The Game Awards 2020, and the DICE Awards in 2021 and the Game Developers Choice Awards in 2021, where it took top honors from both.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024.

a gameplay view of Hades II. The playing space is presented isometrically, and characters from Greek mythology are engaged in combat and recovering treasure
Gaming

Hades II gets surprise early access release on PC
Owen Good33 seconds

Hades II, the much anticipated sequel to 2020’s acclaimed roguelike Hades, is now available in early access via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Developer Supergiant Games opened the gates...

