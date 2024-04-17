Languagesx
Hades 2 seeking early players to sign up and play during a technical test

Hades 2 seeking early players to sign up and play during a technical test

A screenshot from Hades 2

Fans of the original Hades video game can now explore its sequel counterpart as its publisher launches a technical test and invites users to give it a try.

In a blog post published on the Supergiant Games website on Tuesday (April 16), the team behind the game says the test will “help us find and solve any technical issues we might have missed thus far, to ensure anyone who tries Hade II in Early Access can have a smooth play experience from the start.”

A subset of players who request to access the test could be invited to participate, with the process boiling down to inviting some players, fixing any issues, and then inviting more players, and so on.

While the technical test will contain much less content than what’s in store for the Early Access launch, it will still give players a chance to see more.

People are being asked to sign up by heading to the Hades II Steam page and clicking the button marked ‘request access.’ As it’s a first run to iron out any incidents, it’s not known how long the process will go on for.

“The nature of the test is such that we don’t know exactly how long it will last, though our estimate is longer than a week, shorter than a month.

“We likewise don’t know exactly when we will launch Hades II in Early Access, since that will depend on how long we end up having to run the technical test for.”

Everything we know about upcoming Hades 2

While the early access is said to be ‘close’, the actual release date hasn’t yet been confirmed by Supergiant.

We do know that this is the sequel to the dungeon crawler game which was first released in December of 2018 which marks a first for the developer as they don’t usually do a second variant of a game.

The official Supergiant Games website doesn’t give much away, but describes Hades 2 as having built on “the best aspects of the award-winning original in an all-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable experience rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft.”

The sequel will be available on PC, Mac, and console platforms. The publisher is expected to announce which platforms the game will be playable on closer to the unknown release date.

