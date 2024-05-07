Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Microsoft could challenge GPT-4 and Google with new AI model: MAI-1

Microsoft could challenge GPT-4 and Google with new AI model: MAI-1

A futuristic, abstract representation of the Microsoft logo, integrated within a complex network of intricate AI circuitry. The logo is illust rated with a vibrant, neon color palette, and the background showcases a maze of cables, wires, and data streams.
TL:DR

  • Microsoft reportedly developing AI model 'MAI-1' to rival existing models.
  • Project led by Mustafa Suleyman, former Google AI leader, and Karén Simonyan.
  • MAI-1 expected to have roughly 500 billion parameters, larger than previous models.

Microsoft is said to be entering another player into the AI model market, with its newest iteration titled ‘Mai-1,’ and reports suggest it could be better than the rest.

Although the technology giant has already invested over $10 billion into OpenAI, the company is said to be training a new in-house AI model that can compete.

The news comes from The Information who say the development of the large language model is being led by Mustafa Suleyman, the former Google AI leader who served as the CEO of the AI startup Inflection.

Inflection is a California-based company that creates conversational AI that you can talk to. Its team created the personal AI called Pi which was released in May 2023. Microsoft was one of its investors in a $1.3 billion funding round.

Both Suleyman and the other co-founder of Inflection, Karén Simonyan, were poached by Microsoft in March 2024. Other members of the team joined the duo at Microsoft too.

MAI-1 is expected to be created solely by Microsoft and is separate from Inflection, but it could build on training data and other technology as they paid for the start-up’s rights to its intellectual property for the sum of $650 million in March.

What we know about Microsoft’s MAI-1

Aside from this report, there hasn’t been any confirmation or news about MAI-1 officially published.

The rumor suggests it could have roughly 500 billion parameters, meaning MAI-1 will be significantly larger than Microsoft’s previous open-source models like Phi-3.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 is rumored to have over 1 trillion parameters and the French AI tool Mistral is thought to be at 70 billion parameter models. Microsoft and Mistral signed a multi-year partnership in February.

While start-ups are finding their feet and making waves in AI like Anthropic and xAI, Microsoft is a massive company that should have the huge amounts of data needed to train the MAI-1 model.

Microsoft has been allocating a large cluster of servers with Nvidia GPUs and compiling training data from various sources for MAI-1, according to the source. This includes text generated from OpenAI’s GPT-4, alongside public internet data.

The Information further reports how a preview of MAI-1 could come as early as the Microsoft Build conference later this month (May 23 – 25) if progress is made within development.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

A generated image of a holographic AI brain with electrical current going into it
OpenAI and Stack Overflow sign deal to boost ChatGPT
Sophie Atkinson
A futuristic, abstract representation of the Microsoft logo, integrated within a complex network of intricate AI circuitry. The logo is illust rated with a vibrant, neon color palette, and the background showcases a maze of cables, wires, and data streams.
Microsoft could challenge GPT-4 and Google with new AI model: MAI-1
Sophie Atkinson
Close up of the YouTube Home Screen, showing the logo on the left hand corner along with the menu options below - like Home and Trending. The Search feature is just to the right of the image.
YouTube Premium users can skip to the good part with new AI feature
Sophie Atkinson
A vibrant digital campaign rally in an Indian town square, featuring an AI-generated avatar of a deceased politician addressing a diverse crowd. The scene shows the avatar, dressed in traditional Indian attire, speaking from a large digital screen. In the foreground, a captivated audience of families, young adults, and elders watches and reacts. The background subtly blends advanced technology with cultural motifs, illustrating the fusion of tradition and modernity in a new political era.
Ethical dilemmas emerge as AI revives past politicians for votes in India
Maxwell Nelson
Amazon has more than doubled its robots over the last three years
Amazon’s robot workforce more than doubles in three years
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Roblox sign up page on laptop screen. Virtual billboards to feature ads on the game
Gaming

Roblox players will now get virtual ad billboards for virtual worlds
Sophie Atkinson28 seconds

Video advertisements will now be displayed on the virtual billboards within the Roblox metaverse, as the company embarks on yet another way to monetize its gamers. The billboards will feature...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.