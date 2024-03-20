Subscribe
Home AI startup raises $1.3B, employees poached by its biggest investor, Microsoft

AI startup raises $1.3B, employees poached by its biggest investor, Microsoft

Microsoft building in Vancouver, BC, Canadá
TL:DR

  • Microsoft enhances its AI capabilities by integrating key personnel from AI startup Inflection, including co-founders Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan, to lead the newly established Microsoft AI division.
  • Following a $1.3 billion funding round in 2023 Inflection will focus on conversational AI and Microsoft aims to expand its Copilot and consumer AI product range.
  • Inflection announces organizational changes and a strategic pivot towards AI studio business, emphasizing custom generative AI models for commercial customers, with new leadership and continued support from co-founder Reid Hoffman.

The AI startup Inflection closed a $1.3 billion funding round in 2023, but just a year later its main investor Microsoft has taken on some of its key employees.

In a blog post published by Microsoft yesterday (Mar. 19) the CEO Satya Nadella shares a message to its employees:

“I want to share an exciting and important organizational update today. We are in Year 2 of the AI platform shift and must ensure we have the capability and capacity to boldly innovate…

“In that context, I’m very excited to announce that Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan are joining Microsoft to form a new organization called Microsoft AI, focused on advancing Copilot and our other consumer AI products and research.”

Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan were the co-founders of Inflection. They will now head up Microsoft’s newly formed AI division.

As for the rest of the company, “several members of the Inflection team have chosen to join Mustafa and Karén at Microsoft.”

California-based Inflection is centered around creating a conversational AI that you could talk to. Last May, it released Pi – a personal AI, designed to be empathetic, helpful, and safe.

The $1.3 billion funding round was led by Microsoft, Reid Hoffman, Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt and Nvidia.

Inflection publishes an update

Taking to their website, a blog post titled ‘The new Inflection: An important change to how we’ll work’ was published on the same day of the Microsoft release.

They announce the news of the co-founders leaving and say “We’re grateful for all their amazing work in getting Inflection to this stage, and wish them luck for this new chapter.”

A new CEO has been welcomed, called Sean White, and the third co-founder Reid Hoffman is described as continuing on the board and “excited to take these next steps in building personal intelligence for everyone.”

Looking forward, the AI team has said they plan to “lean into our AI studio business, where custom generative AI models are crafted, tested, and fine-tuned for commercial customers.”

Inflection 2.5 will now be hosted on Microsoft Azure.

Featured Image: Photo by Matthew Manuel on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer unveiled
Brian-Damien Morgan
A cinematic shot of a staship captain looking out over a planet in Starship Simulator
Ambitious space sim Starship Simulator boldly goes to Kickstarter to get backing
Paul McNally
Bitcoin price crash
Bitcoin Price Prediction – Is The Biggest Crash Of All Time Coming?
James Spillane
Metal Gear Solid
Metal Gear Solid Delta is ‘spectacular’ according to Snake actor
Brian-Damien Morgan
Intel chip in motherboard
Intel set to receive $8.5bn from US Gov in semiconductor drive
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra story trailer unveiled
Brian-Damien Morgan2 hours

Skydance New Media and Marvel have shown off the story trailer for the new 'Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra' at the State of Unreal event. The Epic Games event displays...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.