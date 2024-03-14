Microsoft gives major upgrade to Copilot AI with GPT-4 Turbo

Microsoft has announced that their Copilot artificial intelligence (AI) assistant is receiving a huge performance boost for both paid and free users. They are integrating Copilot with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo.

After quite some work, GPT4-Turbo replaced GPT-4 in the Copilot free tier. Pro users can still choose the older model, if prefer (there is a toggle). — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) March 12, 2024

Pro users with niche use cases aren’t forgotten about either, because they are also adding a toggle function so people can return to standard GPT-4 if needed.

According to Microsoft’s CEO of Advertising and Web Services, Mikhail Parakhin, on X, all of Copilot’s modes will have access to GPT-4 Turbo, but each mode has been fine-tuned for how much to use Turbo over regular GPT-4.

Creative and Precise modes are almost fully GPT-4 Turbo integrated, whereas Balanced mode only uses GPT-4 Turbo in certain cases.

Parakhin also stated those who use the free tier of Copilot would be able to use GPT-4 Turbo at all times, however, according to the Copilot pricing page, free users are still limited to off-peak times. It’s unclear whether this discrepancy in information is just the pricing page not being updated yet.

What are the benefits of GPT-4 Turbo?

Launched earlier this year in a big update from OpenAI, GPT-4 Turbo is an enhanced version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT model and is more powerful than previous models.

One of the most noteworthy updates to this new mode is that it now has knowledge of events up to April 2023. Elon Musk has made much of his Grok AI’s ability to engage with events in real-time, and the rivalry between Grok and OpenAI has risen to new levels after Musk announced plans to open-source Grok. So GPT-4 Turbo’s more recent knowledge will help keep the model relevant in a fiercely competitive world.

The Turbo model boasts a much larger context window of 128k, which means it can accept a much larger quantity of input prompts from users.

Featured image: Generated with Ideogram