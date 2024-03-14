Subscribe
Home Microsoft gives major upgrade to Copilot AI with GPT-4 Turbo

Microsoft gives major upgrade to Copilot AI with GPT-4 Turbo

TL:DR

  • Microsoft upgrades Copilot AI with GPT-4 Turbo integration for better performance.
  • Pro users can toggle between GPT-4 Turbo and standard GPT-4 as needed.
  • Copilot modes are optimized for GPT-4 Turbo, with Creative and Precise fully integrated.

Microsoft has announced that their Copilot artificial intelligence (AI) assistant is receiving a huge performance boost for both paid and free users. They are integrating Copilot with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo.

Pro users with niche use cases aren’t forgotten about either, because they are also adding a toggle function so people can return to standard GPT-4 if needed.

According to Microsoft’s CEO of Advertising and Web Services, Mikhail Parakhin, on X, all of Copilot’s modes will have access to GPT-4 Turbo, but each mode has been fine-tuned for how much to use Turbo over regular GPT-4.

Creative and Precise modes are almost fully GPT-4 Turbo integrated, whereas Balanced mode only uses GPT-4 Turbo in certain cases.

Parakhin also stated those who use the free tier of Copilot would be able to use GPT-4 Turbo at all times, however, according to the Copilot pricing page, free users are still limited to off-peak times. It’s unclear whether this discrepancy in information is just the pricing page not being updated yet.

What are the benefits of GPT-4 Turbo?

Launched earlier this year in a big update from OpenAI, GPT-4 Turbo is an enhanced version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT model and is more powerful than previous models.

One of the most noteworthy updates to this new mode is that it now has knowledge of events up to April 2023. Elon Musk has made much of his Grok AI’s ability to engage with events in real-time, and the rivalry between Grok and OpenAI has risen to new levels after Musk announced plans to open-source Grok. So GPT-4 Turbo’s more recent knowledge will help keep the model relevant in a fiercely competitive world.

The Turbo model boasts a much larger context window of 128k, which means it can accept a much larger quantity of input prompts from users.

Featured image: Generated with Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

An AI-generated image of a Fortnite character made from crafting materials.
How to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft
Paul McNally
A Playstation 5
We already know what games will be free on PlayStation Plus in April
Ali Rees
The wearable ring unlocking in-depth pregnancy insights
Rachael Davies
Ideogram image of a gavel banging on a smartphone with TikTok and a lock symbol on the screen
China warns US over proposed TikTok ban
Rachael Davies
Microsoft gives major upgrade to Copilot AI with GPT-4 Turbo
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An AI-generated image of a Fortnite character made from crafting materials.
Gaming

How to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft
Paul McNally5 mins

Infinite Craft is still going strong and you guys are still playing it, so let’s recreate one of the most popular games of all time in one of those most...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.