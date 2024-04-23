Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Microsoft launches its smallest AI model yet: Phi-3 Mini

Microsoft launches its smallest AI model yet: Phi-3 Mini

Microsoft logo on the outside of a building
TL:DR

  • Microsoft launches Phi-3 Mini, its smallest AI model yet, with 3.8 billion parameters.
  • Phi-3 Mini is part of a trio of lightweight models, with Phi-3 Small and Phi-3 Medium to follow.
  • Smaller AI models like Phi-3 Mini are cheaper to create and run, making them suitable for personal devices and corporate use.

Microsoft has launched its smallest AI model yet, Phi-3 Mini, the first of a trio of lightweight models.

With more and more AI models coming onto the market, Microsoft is journeying into models that are trained on smaller-than-usual datasets. The Verge reports Phi-3 Mini measures 3.8 billion parameters (how many complex instructions a model can understand) and is now available on Azure, Hugging Face, and Ollama, with plans to release two more models. Phi-3 Small measures seven bullion parameters and Phi-3 Medium 14 billion parameters. To give a sense of scale, ChatGPT 4 is thought to have more than a trillion parameters.

Microsoft’s Phi-2 was released in December 2023, with 2.7 billion parameters but with the ability to perform at similar levels to some larger models. The company now asserts that Phi-3 can outperform its predecessor, offering responses close to those 10 times its size.

The advantages of Phi-3 Mini

Smaller AI models are typically cheaper to both create and run. Their smaller size means they perform well on personal devices like phones and laptops, making them easier to adapt and launch into the mass market.

Microsoft has a team dedicated to developing smaller AI models, each one designed to target specific areas. Orca-Math, for example, focuses on solving math problems, as its name would suggest. T

It’s not the only company to be targeting this area, with Google’s Gemma 2B and 7B centered around language and chatbots, Anthropic’s Claude 3 Haiku designed to read and summarize lengthy research papers (similar to Microsoft’s CoPilot), and Meta’s Llama 3 8B ready to assist with coding.

While smaller AI models can work best for personal devices, there’s also potential for corporate use too. As companies’ internal datasets tend to be smaller, these AI models are well-suited for internal use, being easier and faster to install and start working with, as well as being more affordable.

Featured image: Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

A futuristic 3D render of a person using a sleek, holographic mobile phone. The phone's screen displays "Gemini AI". Surrounding the phone is a matrix of glowing lines, reminiscent of a digital code or a futuristic cityscape. In the background, there's a vast, dark space with distant stars, creating a sense of vastness and exploration.
Google AI Gemini to receive real-time responses in app
Ali Rees
Microsoft logo on the outside of a building
Microsoft launches its smallest AI model yet: Phi-3 Mini
Rachael Davies
What is Snapchat's My AI function and how to remove it for good. An illustration of Snapchat's mascot, Ghostface Chillah, depicted as a friendly ghost holding a speech bubble that reads, "Time for a break! I’m off Snapchat for now." The background features a complex pattern of blue digital circuitry, symbolizing the integration of advanced technology such as AI into the app. The image combines the iconic imagery of Snapchat with a representation of the digital technology powering its features.
What is Snapchat’s My AI and how to remove it for good
Suswati Basu
Snoop Dogg responds to Drake's AI-assisted diss track featuring his voice. An image featuring Drake and Snoop Dogg. On the left, a man with a closely cropped beard and a contemplative expression holds a microphone close to his mouth. He's wearing a dark jacket with a visible logo and chains around his neck, suggesting a stylish or performative setting. On the right, another man with braided hair, stylish sunglasses, and a large chain necklace is also holding a microphone, seemingly mid-performance with a dynamic expression. The background has a digital, neon light motif, enhancing the entertainment vibe of the scene.
Snoop Dogg responds to Drake’s AI-assisted diss track featuring his voice
Suswati Basu
A side profile black and white headshot image of Elon Musk. The background is dark with blue lines of electricity
OpenAI seeks to dismiss Elon Musk lawsuit calling contract claims ‘revisionist’
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

Fallout 5 release: What, if anything, do we know so far?
Ali Rees15 seconds

Fallout is, to put it mildly, having a bit of a moment. The success of the Amazon TV show has prompted a huge wave of players to install (or reinstall)...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.