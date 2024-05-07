Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Halo’s iconic Razorback comes to life with this Tesla Cybertruck wrap

Halo’s iconic Razorback comes to life with this Tesla Cybertruck wrap

The Cybertruck with the Razorback wrap
tl;dr

  • Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck can be made to look like a Warthog vehicle from the Halo Universe.
  • The custom wrap only costs $2,700
  • The wrap’s maker, SS Customs may explore other gaming-themed wraps in the future.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to own a vehicle from the Halo universe, if you cough up the cash required for Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, you’ll be able to at least be able to create something that looks like it would fit right in.

This has been made possible through a Razorback-themed wrap from SS Customs. A California based high-end custom automotive shop specializing in modding vehicles with specialized graphics, paint jobs, and more.

The Razorback Cyberwrap completely transforms the matte gray of the low polygon-looking vehicle into the classic army green of the in-game car, coupled with 3D-esque accents for vents and other indentations to make it as accurate as possible.

A close up shot of the Razorback Cybertruck

If owning a car fit for Master Chief has piqued your interest, the wrap will set you back $2,700. While this may seem expensive on the face of it, the Cybertruck itself does cost over $80,000 so adding another couple of thousand onto that figure to make it the coolest one on the road shouldn’t really be an issue. Sadly, the Spartan helmet featured in the showcase video isn’t included – you’ll have to pick that up from elsewhere to complete the full look.

 

While a simple wrap doesn’t transform it into a fully-fledged Razorback, there have only been a few examples of feats like this being done in real life. The Warthog has been the go-to and has required some serious mechanic skills, transforming the likes of the Hummer H1, the donor vehicle for some of the experiments, into the famous turreted automobile.

As for any other gaming-themed Cybertruck wraps SS Customs has planned, there is no official word right now. However, with fans of other franchises such as Mass Effect already asking for a Mako makeover, I’m sure the company will capitalize on this sooner rather than later.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

The Cybertruck with the Razorback wrap
Halo’s iconic Razorback comes to life with this Tesla Cybertruck wrap
Jacob Woodward
The Witcher 3 REDkit key art
The Witcher 3’s official REDkit mod platform launches later this month
Jacob Woodward
Helldivers 2 screenshot
Helldivers 2 fans rally to undo ‘review bomb’ on Steam
Rachael Davies
A screenshot from Apico
The best cozy game about beekeeping is getting a sweet update – hive a look at this
Paul McNally
promotional image combining the animated cast of The Super Mario Bros. movie (including Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Donkey Kong, Bowser and other longtime characters) with an image of Super Mario Run
It’s-a big hit! Super Mario Bros. movie credited with sales push for Nintendo games
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The Cybertruck with the Razorback wrap
Gaming

Halo's iconic Razorback comes to life with this Tesla Cybertruck wrap
Jacob Woodward12 seconds

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to own a vehicle from the Halo universe, if you cough up the cash required for Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, you’ll be...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.