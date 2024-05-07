Halo’s iconic Razorback comes to life with this Tesla Cybertruck wrap

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to own a vehicle from the Halo universe, if you cough up the cash required for Elon Musk’s Cybertruck, you’ll be able to at least be able to create something that looks like it would fit right in.

This has been made possible through a Razorback-themed wrap from SS Customs. A California based high-end custom automotive shop specializing in modding vehicles with specialized graphics, paint jobs, and more.

The Razorback Cyberwrap completely transforms the matte gray of the low polygon-looking vehicle into the classic army green of the in-game car, coupled with 3D-esque accents for vents and other indentations to make it as accurate as possible.

If owning a car fit for Master Chief has piqued your interest, the wrap will set you back $2,700. While this may seem expensive on the face of it, the Cybertruck itself does cost over $80,000 so adding another couple of thousand onto that figure to make it the coolest one on the road shouldn’t really be an issue. Sadly, the Spartan helmet featured in the showcase video isn’t included – you’ll have to pick that up from elsewhere to complete the full look.

Halo themed Cybertruck wrap pic.twitter.com/VW6l8aJtk0 — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) May 5, 2024

While a simple wrap doesn’t transform it into a fully-fledged Razorback, there have only been a few examples of feats like this being done in real life. The Warthog has been the go-to and has required some serious mechanic skills, transforming the likes of the Hummer H1, the donor vehicle for some of the experiments, into the famous turreted automobile.

As for any other gaming-themed Cybertruck wraps SS Customs has planned, there is no official word right now. However, with fans of other franchises such as Mass Effect already asking for a Mako makeover, I’m sure the company will capitalize on this sooner rather than later.