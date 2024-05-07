Languagesx
The Witcher 3's official REDkit mod platform launches later this month

The Witcher 3’s official REDkit mod platform launches later this month

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which launched in 2015, is approaching its 9-year anniversary this month, and fans can celebrate by modding the game into oblivion with official tools from CD Projekt RED.

The aptly named REDkit mod editor was first announced for Wild Hunt in November 2023, but was given only a loose 2024 release date. However, we now know the release date – May 21, 2024 – and will be available via the Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store platforms.

What’s more, you won’t have to pay a penny for it. Yes, that’s right, a complete set of mod tools directly from the developers is completely free, allowing anyone with a PC powerful enough to get their creative juices flowing on one of the best games of all time. Sadly, console owners will be missing out on this but that is to be expected due to the complexity of the tools and the amount of inputs needed to tweak them.

In terms of what you’ll actually be able to do with REDkit, essentially, you can go completely wild (pun very much intended) as it houses the “same powerful tools as the CD Projekt RED developers”. This means you’re able to craft “new quests, items, weapons, and characters” as well as develop “animations, entire storylines, and new territories” that weren’t in the original experience.

Modding armor in The Witcher 3 REDkit

For those of you who are experienced with mod tools, you’ll be able to craft some seriously impressive stuff. I expect that fans of both the original game and the franchise as a whole will be granted additional content that will be close to the polished gameplay of CD Projekt RED. I’ll leave this up to more talented people than myself but I am excited to see what those diving head first into the toolset can cook up.

With The Witcher 4 still a ways out, the additional content that comes out of REDkit will have to tide monster-slaying fans over. But, since Wild Hunt got a next-gen graphical update back in December 2022, at least it looks pretty enough to sit well on today’s tech for now.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

