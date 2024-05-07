Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home OpenAI and Stack Overflow sign deal to boost ChatGPT

OpenAI and Stack Overflow sign deal to boost ChatGPT

A generated image of a holographic AI brain with electrical current going into it
TL:DR

  • OpenAI partners with Stack Overflow to enhance ChatGPT with technical knowledge.
  • Deal provides access to Stack Overflow's API and feedback from developers.
  • Validated technical knowledge from Stack Overflow will be integrated into ChatGPT.

OpenAI has signed a deal with the developer-focused Stack Overflow platform to bring in more technical knowledge into ChatGPT and boost the performance of the AI models.

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company that is best known for ChatGPT. Stack Overflow is a question-and-answer site for programmers and developers, with over 23 million registered users.

The partnership means OpenAI will have the doors opened to a whole load of developers who will give feedback on how to improve performance. They’ll also receive access to Stack Overflow’s API.

In the press release published on the Stack Overflow website, the information exchange is expanded on: “OpenAI will also surface validated technical knowledge from Stack Overflow directly into ChatGPT, giving users easy access to trusted, attributed, accurate, and highly technical knowledge and code backed by the millions of developers that have contributed to the Stack Overflow platform for 15 years.”

On the flip side, Stack Overflow will be able to use OpenAI’s large language models and expertise to expand on its generative AI application named Overflow AI.

The financial aspects of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but Stack Overflow says the partnership will allow them to “continue to reinvest in community-driven features.”

The first set of new integrations and capabilities between the pair will be available in the first half of 2024.

Stack Overflow had once banned the use of ChatGPT

While this deal brings the duo together, one hasn’t always been so favorable to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In a temporary policy published on Stack Overflow’s website in December 2022, the team said “All use of generative AI (e.g ChatGPT and other LLMs) is banned when posting content…

“Overall, because the average rate of getting correct answers from ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies is too low, the posting of content created by ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies is substantially harmful to the site and to users who are asking questions and looking for correct answers.”

The partnership will mean the chat tool’s answers to technical-related questions could be a whole lot more accurate as there will now be huge amounts of trusted data that can be used in the AI model.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

A generated image of a holographic AI brain with electrical current going into it
OpenAI and Stack Overflow sign deal to boost ChatGPT
Sophie Atkinson
A futuristic, abstract representation of the Microsoft logo, integrated within a complex network of intricate AI circuitry. The logo is illust rated with a vibrant, neon color palette, and the background showcases a maze of cables, wires, and data streams.
Microsoft could challenge GPT-4 and Google with new AI model: MAI-1
Sophie Atkinson
Close up of the YouTube Home Screen, showing the logo on the left hand corner along with the menu options below - like Home and Trending. The Search feature is just to the right of the image.
YouTube Premium users can skip to the good part with new AI feature
Sophie Atkinson
A vibrant digital campaign rally in an Indian town square, featuring an AI-generated avatar of a deceased politician addressing a diverse crowd. The scene shows the avatar, dressed in traditional Indian attire, speaking from a large digital screen. In the foreground, a captivated audience of families, young adults, and elders watches and reacts. The background subtly blends advanced technology with cultural motifs, illustrating the fusion of tradition and modernity in a new political era.
Ethical dilemmas emerge as AI revives past politicians for votes in India
Maxwell Nelson
Amazon has more than doubled its robots over the last three years
Amazon’s robot workforce more than doubles in three years
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A generated image of a holographic AI brain with electrical current going into it
AI

OpenAI and Stack Overflow sign deal to boost ChatGPT
Sophie Atkinson9 seconds

OpenAI has signed a deal with the developer-focused Stack Overflow platform to bring in more technical knowledge into ChatGPT and boost the performance of the AI models. OpenAI is an...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.