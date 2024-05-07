OpenAI and Stack Overflow sign deal to boost ChatGPT

OpenAI has signed a deal with the developer-focused Stack Overflow platform to bring in more technical knowledge into ChatGPT and boost the performance of the AI models.

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company that is best known for ChatGPT. Stack Overflow is a question-and-answer site for programmers and developers, with over 23 million registered users.

The partnership means OpenAI will have the doors opened to a whole load of developers who will give feedback on how to improve performance. They’ll also receive access to Stack Overflow’s API.

In the press release published on the Stack Overflow website, the information exchange is expanded on: “OpenAI will also surface validated technical knowledge from Stack Overflow directly into ChatGPT, giving users easy access to trusted, attributed, accurate, and highly technical knowledge and code backed by the millions of developers that have contributed to the Stack Overflow platform for 15 years.”

On the flip side, Stack Overflow will be able to use OpenAI’s large language models and expertise to expand on its generative AI application named Overflow AI.

The financial aspects of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but Stack Overflow says the partnership will allow them to “continue to reinvest in community-driven features.”

The first set of new integrations and capabilities between the pair will be available in the first half of 2024.

Stack Overflow had once banned the use of ChatGPT

While this deal brings the duo together, one hasn’t always been so favorable to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In a temporary policy published on Stack Overflow’s website in December 2022, the team said “All use of generative AI (e.g ChatGPT and other LLMs) is banned when posting content…

“Overall, because the average rate of getting correct answers from ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies is too low, the posting of content created by ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies is substantially harmful to the site and to users who are asking questions and looking for correct answers.”

The partnership will mean the chat tool’s answers to technical-related questions could be a whole lot more accurate as there will now be huge amounts of trusted data that can be used in the AI model.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram