Match Group and OpenAI sign enterprise deal, ChatGPT writes the press release

Match Group and OpenAI have signed a deal that will see the dating app giant receive over 1,000 ChatGPT enterprise licenses for its employees, as reported by TechCrunch.

The company behind apps such as Tinder, Match, OKCupid, Hinge, and PlentyOfFish explained its plans to leverage AI across a variety of its apps in its Q4 earnings report, to “enable our business to evolve their existing products and build disruptive new products and user experiences that meet the changing needs and expectations of their target audiences and drive user growth.”

This agreement appears to be the first step towards implementing those plans as the company moves to get its workforce to use and interact with the technology it hopes will improve user experience in 2024.

To celebrate the agreement and to stay on brand, the press release announcing the deal was written with the help of ChatGPT, and it even includes a quote from ChatGPT itself, which says: “I’m thrilled Match Group matched with me.

“Together, we’re not just breaking the ice; we’re melting it and reshaping the way work gets done.”

The release also claims ChatGPT promises to “be the wingman employees didn’t know they needed.”

How will Match Group’s workforce use ChatGPT?

The dating app giant says it will use ChatGPT-4 to aid with coding, design, analysis, building templates, and other daily tasks, including communications, hence the rather tongue-in-cheek press release.

However, the company has stressed that only trained and licensed employees will have access to OpenAI‘s technology to protect corporate data.

To be given access to these tools, employees will have to undergo training that focuses on the technology’s capabilities, limitations, and responsible use.

While there has been no confirmation of the cost of this agreement to Match Group, the company says it believes the use of OpenAI’s tools will make teams more productive.

