OSVehicle unveils modular self-driving car concept

Posted on in Transport

OSVehicle, a modular car startup and an alumnus of our sister Readwrite Labs accelerator, has unveiled a self-driving concept called EDIT. The car is aimed at the B2B market and could be a route into affordable autonomous ride-sharing and delivery services.

For brands looking to design a unique car for their brand, EDIT has a lot to offer. It is a white-label product, meaning brands can slap their logos on the exterior and change the interior of the car to make it fit for purpose.

‘EDIT’ Self-Driving Car by OSVehicle from OSVehicle on Vimeo.

An example of this could be a food delivery service outfitting the back of the car with an oven, to keep food warm while in transit. Domino’s has already done this with own delivery vehicle, the DXP, though that still requires a driver.

OSVehicle is also making all of the code open source, allowing developers to change and improve the self-driving software. Developers may be able to create apps that work with OSVehicle’s software, streamlining the experience.

“We see the potential of a unified modular vehicle for the future of mobility as a service, that will allow car fleets last 10X longer under heavy usage conditions like car and ride sharing and enable hardware upgrade of self-driving, connected car technologies seamlessly,” said Tin Hang, CEO of OSVehicle.

See Also: New study shows just a few driverless cars help ease traffic

The startup is backed by Y Combinator and has been working on EDIT for a year now. It is not OSVehicle’s first venture into modular cars, in 2013 it launched the Tabby, which was sold as a car anyone could build in an hour.

EDIT is more impressive in its scope, but there’s still no details on the price and slim details on how much brands can change and add to the vehicle.

