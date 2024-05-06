Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Halo Infinite gets the Helldivers 2 treatment in a new mod

Halo Infinite gets the Helldivers 2 treatment in a new mod

A futuristic hand grenade, one of the weapons in the video game Helldivers 2 for PlayStation and PC
tl;dr

  • Halo Infinite modding community creates "Helljumpers" mod, blending Helldivers 2 elements with Halo environment.
  • Forge Falcons announces June release, promising ongoing updates and gameplay trailer.
  • Sony backtracks on PSN account requirement after Helldivers 2 fan backlash, boosting Arrowhead Studios' reputation.

Halo Infinite’s robust modding community has released footage of an upcoming mod based on the critically acclaimed — but recently troubled — Helldivers 2.

The people behind the mod are following the heavy wave of appreciation for Arrowhead Studios’ first-person shooter with a homage to the game’s environment, guns, and stratagems.

Helldivers 2 meets Halo Infinite in ‘Helljumpers’ mod

Posting on X, the @TheForgeFalcons handle released the news that the mod, titled “Helljumpers” would be coming to the game in early June.

“This is your first look at the map for *Helljumpers*. This map is NOT final and is expected to receive new additions, changes, lighting changes and balances throughout the development cycle,” the post announced.

The gameplay trailer will be released later this month, ahead of the proposed summer drop for the fan-made content. Players will be able to use Halo Infinite-style stratagems to call down support, such as the orbital bombardments that Helldivers can access in that game.

Forge Falcons released an idea of the stratagems that will be a part of the mod. These include incursion, support, and defensive stratagems.

Elsewhere, the war for Super-Earth has been heating up with Sony announcing a PSN account was mandatory to play the Arrowhead game before the weekend. The publisher quickly reversed its plans after the Helldivers 2 fanbase released an orbital bombardment-style backlash.

Review bombing on Steam, complaints, and refund requests were all laid at Sony’s door as PlayStation’s attempt to sign up more PSN users was rebuffed.

“The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.”

This was seen as a massive victory for the gaming community. It also generated goodwill for Sweden-based Arrowhead, which is quickly becoming a cult favorite among gamers.

There is no shortage of love for the studio and Forge Falcon’s work on this new mod will no doubt keep fans of the genre entertained. “Please leave your thoughts below and we hope you are excited for this one, as always, we look forward to bringing the Helldivers 2 experience to Halo Infinite,” the Forge Falcons post concluded.

Image: @ForgeFalcons.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

In a scene from Helldivers 2, a caped fighter brandishes his rifle while two teammates raise a flag and celebrate behind him
Helldivers 2’s notorious ‘review bomb’ might end up in the game as a cape design
Suswati Basu
A futuristic hand grenade, one of the weapons in the video game Helldivers 2 for PlayStation and PC
Halo Infinite gets the Helldivers 2 treatment in a new mod
Brian-Damien Morgan
Two samurai battle in a black and white film style on a beach
Ghost of Tsushima gets a new update
Brian-Damien Morgan
Final Bloodstained Ritual of the Night update adds new modes. This image depicts a scene from a video game showing a lavish, gothic-style interior with two characters engaged in combat. The environment is richly detailed with golden accents, intricate carvings, and statues, creating a dramatic and opulent atmosphere. In the background, a large, blood-red moon hangs in a twilight sky, viewed through an arched doorway flanked by classical columns and fiery braziers. The characters, one wielding a sword and the other with a demonic appearance, add a dynamic element to the ornate setting.
Final Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night update adds new multiplayer modes
Suswati Basu
New Mortal Kombat 1 trailer features DLC character Homelander in action. A digital rendering of Homelander, a character from "The Boys," depicted in a video game setting. He is dressed in his signature red and blue superhero costume with golden shoulder pads, holding and intently sniffing a small carton of milk. His expression is serene, eyes closed, highlighting his peculiar obsession with breast milk. The background is dark and blurred, emphasizing his figure in the foreground.
New Mortal Kombat 1 trailer features Homelander from The Boys
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

connecting your devices in a smart home
Smart Home

7 Considerations to Make Before Connecting Your Devices
Brad Anderson16 mins

Do you like the idea of connecting all of your smart devices to your home network? With so many different devices that can become part of your connected world, it’s...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.