8 Best WordPress Hosting Solutions on the Market

If you’re like us you love WordPress. The open source platform has been around for about 15 years now and powers web platforms across the globe. WordPress is great, but if you really want to get the most out of the service you need to choose the right tools and services to integrate with your WordPress site. One of most important, is your WordPress web hosting. There are tons of WordPress hosting solutions out there so it’s important that you do your research and pick the right one for your specific business needs.

Here’s a list of the eight best WordPress hosting solutions in 2019.

As we start to see more enterprise players move over to WordPress, it’s clear there’s a need for a reliable and scalable hosting infrastructure. Kinsta is the first hosting solution on our radar as they are focused on providing enterprise architecture for mission critical websites.

Kinsta is powered by the Google Cloud Platform as well as Google’s Premium Tier Global network to provide faster load times with access to 20 global data centers at no extra cost. They cover most enterprise solutions but the platform is optimized for WooCommerce stores and publishers websites with high traffic as well. Additional features include 24/7 support with 60 second response time, Google Cloud Firewall, free CDN, SSL, one-click stating, automatic weekly data-base optimization, hack fix guarantee, New Relic monitoring and free website migrations handled by Kinsta experts.

So what’s this going to cost? Kinsta’s pricing starts at $30/month and can scale with you as you grow your business. Another plus is that they offer a 30-day money back guarantee, so little risk to your business for giving them a go!

Pantheon is a hosting company focused on WordPress and Drupal websites. The platform is very developer friendly as they provide advanced tools and workflows for your technical staff to follow. The platform is best for high-end users like Universities or enterprise.

Pantheon’s more advanced features include site monitoring powered by New Relic. They have four data centers and global CDN by Fastly. Pricing for Pantheon starts at $41/month.

Media Temple provides a full hosting solution with shared and VPS hosting depending on your business’ specific needs. They provide a custom built control panel to manage your site as they understand that there’s no “one-size fits all” for management dashboards.

Media Temple also provides email inboxes as well as a global CDN at the premium pricing tiers Media Temple’s pricing starts at $20/month and scales based on the features you want to access.

There’s no question that we’re living in the age of freelancing and “solopreneurship”. Thanks to the plethora of great technology, it’s never been easier to run and sustain a solo operation. Flywheel is WordPress hosting solution for them.

Flywheel’s platform is focused on serving designers and freelancers. They understand that not all designers and freelancers are technical so they’ve built a very easy to use dashboard. Also included in the Flywheel package is free website migrations, transferable installs for your clients, CDN, and SSL.

While it seems the solution is optimized for creatives and freelancers, Flywheel does have a solution for high traffic sites that uses container technology to allow on-the-spot ramp ups to instantly handle traffic spikes, surges, and everything else. Flywheel’s hosting starts at an affordable $25/month for starters up to $290/month for agencies.

Liquid Web provides VPS hosting with tons of different offerings. Their solution does not cater to one specific audience so depending on your business needs you’ll need to evaluate this solution based on their product suite.

LiquidWeb claims to have over 30,000 customers in. 30 countries, 1 million sites under management, 5 global data centers, and works with brands like Porsche, Home Depot, and National Geographic.

Website crashes don’t work on a 9 to 5 schedule. In fact, they often strike at the worst times of day and night. Liquid Web combats these nightmares by offering their users a 24/7 chat and email support option and stands by exceptional customer support as one of their major value propositions. Liquid Web’s pricing starts at $29/month.

WordPress VIP developed a hosting platform catered towards publishers and media websites. Their platform is developer friendly as they provide an advanced workflow for developers and site managers. This would of course require someone with a high level of WordPress development experience to handle. WordPress VIP also provides a Global CDN.

WordPress VIP’s pricing starts at $5000/month + $5,000 setup fee/site fee. While this price may seem daunting at first, it’s important to consider the complexities that may be involved with hosting a media or publishing platform. Constantly uploading and storing content can be strenuous on your platform, so it’s always best to partner with a proven hosting solution.

WordPress VIP has solidified itself as a top provider and works with some of the world’s top publishing brands including People, the Sun, TED, Time, and CNN.

WPEngine is designed for businesses on all ends of the spectrum from SMB to Enterprise. The platform is not necessarily optimized for one size business over another. WPEngine’s platform provides a suite of agility, performance, intelligence, and integration solutions. Each of these pillars boasts key features for startups up to enterprise sites with millions of page views.

WPEngine provides a few free WordPress themes in all their plans. Also included is a CDN, free SSL, and staging environment. If you want to access WPEngine’s more premium features, like advanced content performance insights and analytics you’ll need to pay an additional price.

WPEngine’s price starts at $35/month for the startup package and scales based on the features you select as expected traffic, storage, and bandwidth.

Dreamhost provides a web building and hosting solution for businesses of all sizes. One huge plus is they provide a site creation wizard which is great for those who don’t have extensive web design and development experience.

Dreamhost provides SSL certificates, one-click staging, as well as a free domain. If you’re hoping to use a business email you’re also in luck because Dreamhost provides email accounts as well. If your website is more resource intensive, they also provide tiered VPS plans. Dreamhost’s pricing starts at $16.95 per month.

Many, if not all of these providers offer expert advice and consultations for you to take advantage of. Remember, there’s no single WordPress hosting solution that works for every business so take your time to research the right solution for you. Use the free trials, involve your technical staff, and good luck!