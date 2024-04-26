Languagesx
Home Bulgarian politicians propose a national gambling ad ban

Two Bulgarian political parties have submitted an amendment to the country’s Gambling Act, seeking to ban betting ads nationally.

If this amendment is successful, Bulgaria will make a significant mark in history as the first European Union member to enforce a nationwide ban on gambling advertising.

This potential change could reshape the industry’s landscape, sparking a domino effect for other EU countries.

Bulgaria seeks gambling ad ban

As reported by Gambling Insider, the amendment to the Gambling Act was submitted to the Bulgarian National Assembly on April 24.

The two parties responsible for the submission The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) and the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) fervently support the updated regulations.

If the change to the current legislation is successful, it will ban all advertising across broadcast networks, social media, and published media, such as magazines and billboards.

GERB Deputy Chairman, Temenuzhka Petkova, said: “It’s no secret that over the past three years, gambling-related addictions have been extremely increased in our society.”

The Bulgarian National Revenue Agency (NRA) has been battling problem gambling for some time. Last year, the financial regulator stepped in to combat over 600 unlicensed sites offering games of chance.

Politicians like Petkova and Yordan Tsonev, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Group of MRF, are optimistic about the proposed ban.

They believe that this increased scrutiny of gambling operators in the country will not only protect Bulgaria’s younger generation but also lead to a healthier and more responsible gambling environment.

Gambling operators in Bulgaria have also received increased levies on their practices. In December 2023, due to the country’s parliamentary alterations, some of the fees these companies received would double and, in some cases, triple.

Bulgaria isn’t the only European Union member to increase the pressure on gambling operators to protect vulnerable individuals.

The United Kingdom’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) imposed updated legislation limiting the amount individuals can stake. In a substantial development that would damage the pockets of British gambling chains, the £5 ($6.26) maximum staking limit was introduced to cap the amount under-25-year-olds could bet.

Image: Ideogram.

Brian-Damien Morgan
Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

