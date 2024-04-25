Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Bitcoin wallets holding over $1,000 surge 20% in 2024

Bitcoin wallets holding over $1,000 surge 20% in 2024

A 3D render of a large, open hand holding a shimmering Bitcoin, with numerous smaller hands reaching out to touch or hold the coin, symbolizing the growing adoption and distribution of Bitcoin among the "average" person.
TL:DR

  • Bitcoin wallets with $1,000+ rise by 20% since 2024 start.
  • 10.6 million wallets hold $1,000+, doubling from 5.3 million in 2023.
  • Decrease in Bitcoin held on exchanges, emphasizing self-custody.

According to a report released by Fidelity Digital Assets on Monday, the number of Bitcoin wallets holding $1,000 or more has experienced a significant 20% increase since the beginning of 2024.

This ongoing accumulation among smaller addresses reached a record high of 10.6 million on March 13, nearly doubling from 5.3 million in 2023, representing a 101% rise.

Despite the upward trend in Bitcoin prices, this sustained increase in smaller addresses acquiring and holding the cryptocurrency may indicate a growing distribution and adoption among the “average” person. However, Fidelity noted that price appreciation during the period and address consolidation might affect the accuracy of these figures.

As of April 25, Bitcoin has seen an impressive 89% surge in the past six months, with its last trading price around $64,150.

Self-custody gains popularity

The Fidelity report also highlighted a decrease in the amount of Bitcoin held on exchanges since its peak in 2020. Various exchange failures in 2022 and other problematic practices have driven the popularity of self-custody among Bitcoin holders throughout 2023. This trend continued in Q1 2024, with exchange balances further declining to nearly 2.3 million BTC, marking a 30% decrease from all-time highs and a 4.2% decline over Q1 2024:

Fueled by multiple major exchange collapses in 2022 and other troubled exchange practices, self-custody has become a major part of the bitcoin journey throughout 2023. Q1 2024 was no different as balances on exchanges continued to dwindle.

Fidelity emphasized the importance of monitoring the drop in available Bitcoin on exchanges in 2024, as it underscores the significance of alternative custody methods like self-custody. However, the decrease in exchange balances does not necessarily indicate a corresponding increase in self-custody.

Unusual holder outflows

The report also addressed changes in the net position of holders, who typically hold Bitcoin for the long term. From Q3 to Q4 2023, the average net position dropped from 40,442 BTC to 31,376, with a notable decline at the end of 2023. Despite a slight recovery in late February, this group continued to experience significant outflows, possibly influenced by Bitcoin’s new all-time high.

This occurrence before the halving is unusual compared to past cycles, suggesting that these investors may perceive Bitcoin as being heavily overvalued before the halving. Current outflows amount to about 124,001 BTC, challenging the traditional Bitcoin halving pattern.

The situation following this latest halving event is significantly different from the past, when the price saw a significant increase. Bitcoin has seen its price remain stable, and even its fees fall following the event.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF sees first day without inflows
Radek Zielinski
A 3D render of a large, open hand holding a shimmering Bitcoin, with numerous smaller hands reaching out to touch or hold the coin, symbolizing the growing adoption and distribution of Bitcoin among the "average" person.
Bitcoin wallets holding over $1,000 surge 20% in 2024
Radek Zielinski
A digital illustration of a majestic blue whale swimming in a sea of Bitcoin coins, with a rising sun in the background casting a golden glow on the water's surface, symbolizing the accumulation of Bitcoin by whales and the potential for a bright future.
Bitcoin whales drive price above $67,000 resistance
Radek Zielinski
Binance logo on a dark, sinister background
Binance founder faces 36-month prison term for violating US laws
Radek Zielinski
$BDC token Based Degens Club
New Token Based Degen Club ($BDC) Pumps 600% On Launch Day To $1.4M Market Cap
James Spillane

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI-generated image of an avatar displaying the human emotion of happiness / Synthesia reveals AI avatars that can portray human emotion
Technology

Nvidia-sponsored Synthesia reveals AI-generated "expressive avatars"
Graeme Hanna39 mins

Synthesia has revealed a new range of artificial intelligence (AI) generated digital avatars which can portray human emotion based on text instruction.  The London-based company has presented its "Expressive Avatars"...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.