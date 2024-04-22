Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Bitcoin transaction fees plummet after halving event

Bitcoin transaction fees plummet after halving event

An artistic representation of the Bitcoin halving event, with a golden Bitcoin split in half, emitting a bright light that illuminates a dark, digital landscape filled with complex transaction networks and mining nodes.
tl;dr

  • Bitcoin stable at $65,800 post-halving, transaction fees decrease.
  • Medium-priority fees drop to $8.48, high-priority to $9.32.
  • Miners face revenue drop despite Runes protocol launch.

Bitcoin (BTC) started the week on a stable note, trading above $65,800, as transaction fees have significantly decreased following the recent halving event.

This reduction in fees is a stark contrast to the initial aftermath of the halving when medium-priority transactions spiked to over $146, and high-priority transactions reached $170.

According to on-chain data from Mempool.Space, medium-priority transactions are now costing $8.48, while high-priority transactions cost $9.32. This is a significant drop from the fees seen immediately after the halving.

The hashprice index, a metric created by Luxor to quantify how much a miner can expect to earn from a specific quantity of hashrate, has also experienced a decline. It has dropped from $182.98 per hash/day to $81, which is below the pre-halving level.

Bitcoin miners had anticipated that the halving would significantly impact their revenue. To counteract this, the Runes protocol, designed by Casey Rodarmor to create fungible tokens on Bitcoin, went live at the time of the halving. The protocol was expected to generate significant on-chain activity, potentially offsetting the revenue loss for miners.

However, in the days following the halving, the floor prices for the runestone NFT collection have dropped by nearly 50% in the last 24 hours, with a floor price of around 0.037 BTC, according to Magic Eden. On the other hand, ordinal collections like Bitcoin Pullets and NodeMonkes have seen increases of 11% and 8%, respectively, as per CoinGecko data.

It is important to note that while these ordinal collections generate considerable transaction fees, they do not appear to be the same level of revenue source that many had hoped the Runes protocol would be for miners.

The development follows crypto miners stockpiling near-record amounts of Bitcoin, hoping the token will rise in value and offset a drop in new supply that will cut the rewards for verifying transactions in half. The Bitcoin mining industry was also in the spotlight in mid-March, when President Joe Biden’s proposed 30% tax on crypto mining power faced criticism for potentially harming the industry and erasing investor wealth.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

An artistic representation of the Bitcoin halving event, with a golden Bitcoin split in half, emitting a bright light that illuminates a dark, digital landscape filled with complex transaction networks and mining nodes.
Bitcoin transaction fees plummet after halving event
Radek Zielinski
Shiba Inu price crash
Is Shiba Inu Dead – 3 Meme Coin Analysts Predict The SHIB Price’s Next Move
James Spillane
Gaming giants announce year 2023
Epic Games Store embraces blockchain games, welcomes back Gods Unchained
Maxwell Nelson
AI and Blockchain Coupled Integration
AI and Blockchain Coupled Integration: 6 Predictions and Possibilities
Jayneel Patel
Wormhole gets $225M
Wormhole gets $225M in funding, largest crypto Raise of 2023
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a gameplay screen from 33 Immortals. Seen from a top down perspective the player character is surrounded by hordes of monsters, with loot strewn across the floor.
Gaming

Next ID@Xbox Showcase will air on April 29, showing new indie games
Owen Good17 mins

The next ID@Xbox Digital Showcase, spotlighting independent games on Xbox and PC, will be held April 29 at 1 p.m. EDT. The event will be carried by IGN as well...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.