Epic Games Store embraces blockchain games, welcomes back Gods Unchained

Epic Games Store has updated its content policies, leading to the reinstatement of the NFT card game Gods Unchained on its platform. This move by Epic Games, as reported by NFT Premier, the creator of the renowned game Fortnite, marks a significant shift in the gaming industry’s approach to blockchain technology.

Previously, Gods Unchained and Striker Manager 3 were removed from the Epic Games Store after receiving an “Adults Only” rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board. The AO rating, typically reserved for games with extreme violence, explicit nudity, or sexual themes, was applied to these games due to their play-to-earn elements involving NFTs or crypto tokens with real-world value.

The ESRB’s rating system takes into account whether a product offers rewards that hold monetary or real-world value, including cryptocurrency. This approach led to Gods Unchained receiving the AO rating, as it allows players to earn NFTs or crypto tokens through gameplay.

Epic Games’ policy revision now permits games with an AO rating on its platform, provided the rating is exclusively due to the inclusion of blockchain or NFT technology. This change is a notable departure from the stance of major gaming platforms like Xbox and PlayStation, which generally do not distribute AO-rated games.

The decision to allow blockchain games with an AO rating on the Epic Games Store is a breakthrough for the blockchain gaming community. It not only opens the door for these games to reach a broader audience but also acknowledges the innovative potential of NFTs and cryptocurrencies within gaming experiences.