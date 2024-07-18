Languagesx
Grayscale unveils new fund focused on AI cryptos

  • Grayscale Investments launches the Decentralized AI Fund, offering exposure to AI protocols within the crypto space for accredited investors.
  • The fund focuses on protocols like Bittensor, Filecoin, Livepeer, Near, and Render, rebalancing quarterly to leverage blockchain's benefits.
  • Targeting decentralized AI services, AI-related solutions, and AI infrastructure, it aims to capitalize on blockchain's transparency and accessibility.

Grayscale Investments has introduced its latest offering: the Decentralized AI Fund, targeting artificial intelligence protocols within the cryptocurrency space.

According to a July 17 press release, the new fund aims to provide accredited investors with exposure to the growing intersection of AI and blockchain technology. The announcement describes the investment product as follows:

The Fund seeks to provide investors with exposure to protocols in the burgeoning artificial intelligence sector within the crypto ecosystem.

The Decentralized AI Fund will concentrate on a select group of protocols, including Bittensor (TAO), Filecoin (FIL), Livepeer (LPT), Near (NEAR), and Render (RNDR). With quarterly rebalancing, the fund seeks to capitalize on the decentralized, accessible, and transparent nature of blockchain technology in the AI sector.

The fund targets three primary categories: protocols developing decentralized AI services, solutions addressing AI-related challenges, and essential AI infrastructure. These areas encompass a range of applications from chatbots and image generation to authenticity verification against bots and deepfakes, as well as decentralized platforms for data storage, GPU computation, and 3D rendering.

The assets

As of July 16, 2024, the fund’s asset allocation stood with Near (NEAR) at 32.99%, Filecoin (FIL) at 30.59%, Render (RNDR) at 24.86%, Livepeer (LPT) at 8.64%, and Bittensor (TAO) at 2.92%. Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, Grayscale’s Head of Product & Research said:

The rise of disruptive technologies has created compelling opportunities for Grayscale’s investors since our 2013 inception, and we believe the launch of the Grayscale Decentralized AI Fund provides an opportunity to invest in Decentralized AI at its earliest phase. […] The blockchain-based AI protocols embody the principles of decentralization, accessibility, and transparency, and the Grayscale team feels strongly that these protocols can help mitigate the fundamental risks emerging alongside the proliferation of AI technology.

This launch follows Grayscale’s introduction of the Dynamic Income Fund (GDIF) in May. GDIF caters to high-net-worth investors, focusing on proof-of-stake tokens and aiming to optimize returns through dynamic strategies and staking rewards.

Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

