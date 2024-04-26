Languagesx
Nope! Not doing that – scary face your fears Quest 3 game Nope Challenge is getting uninstalled, fast

Nope! Not doing that – scary face your fears Quest 3 game Nope Challenge is getting uninstalled, fast

A screenshot from Nope Challenge showing you falling
Nope. No thanks, not for me.

The Quest 3 is a fantastic piece of hardware and the sheer variety of games and experiences you can get for it continues to grow. From traveling the world in Wander, bashing cubes to Daft Punk in Beat Saber to playing a relaxing game of mini-golf, you can do just about anything and if you need any points you can see what we think are the best things to get up to in Quest 3.

Now, we have had horror games in the Quest before that provide VR jump scares aplenty, but none I can recall that throw terrifying clowns and massive spiders at you. And now we have one, I don’t want it!

The premise behind the just-released Nope Challenge is simple. Face up to 40 phobias, heights, and insects crawling on you and the aforementioned clowns, and last as long as you can. If it gets too much, hit the NOPE button and be instantly whizzed to a calling Breather space where you can get over it and get your heart rate back down.

As much as I would like to go down in history as the first person who died in VR, and for example I am not scared of clowns in the slightest – at the circus. When they leap out of the darkness at you, however, I am scared of anything.

Nope Challenge is a clever concept that maximizes the use of virtual reality to put you in situations you may find uncomfortable, potentially allowing you to learn to overcome your fears and phobias, if not fully, well then maybe a bit.

If it all gets too much bash the Nope button is on your left wrist and you can activate it and instantly be somewhere nice, while seconds before that doll with a kitchen knife was, well, beginning to stress you out a bit.

Nope Challenge is available now from the Quest Store for £14.99.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

