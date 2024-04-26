Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home U.K. law enforcement gets news powers to seize crypto

U.K. law enforcement gets news powers to seize crypto

A large control room with several screens showing crypto financial symbols. Two office workers with their back to viewer sit at their desk. A UK flag is on the wall
TLDR

  • UK law enforcement gains new powers to seize cryptocurrencies linked to crime.
  • Police no longer require arrests to confiscate crypto assets under the new regulations.
  • National Crime Agency and police can seize, freeze, and destroy criminal crypto assets.

The United Kingdom has introduced new measures to bolster law enforcement agencies’ powers in seizing cryptocurrencies associated with criminal activities.

The U.K. Home Office announced on Friday (Apr 26) that these new rules, which stem from a crime bill passed by Parliament last year, have come into effect. Under the new regulations, police officers in the U.K. will no longer need to arrest confiscating crypto assetsç

Greater powers for the National Crime Agency and police to seize, freeze and destroy cryptoassets used by criminals have come into force today.

This change aims to streamline the process of seizing criminally obtained assets, even when sophisticated criminals manage to conceal their identities or operate from overseas locations. The U.K. police force has already deployed crypto tactical advisors nationwide and has successfully seized crypto worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

In a notable case from January, the country’s National Crime Agency collaborated with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate a drug enterprise, resulting in the seizure of $150 million in cash and crypto. Chief Crown Prosecutor Adrian Foster emphasized the importance of these new measures in enabling investigators and prosecutors to keep pace with the evolving nature of crime.

U.K. crypto laws set to tighten

The seized crypto assets will be transferred to wallets controlled by law enforcement agencies, and officers will have the authority to destroy these assets if reintroducing them into circulation is deemed detrimental to the public good. Privacy coins, in particular, were highlighted as an example of asset types that may be destroyed after a seizure.

Home Secretary James Cleverly underscored the significance of these reforms in enhancing national security, noting that terrorist organizations like Daesh are known to exploit crypto transactions for fundraising purposes. The updated powers will enable agencies to more effectively strip these groups of their assets.

The development follows recent reports that the United Kingdom Treasury plans to introduce a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins by July 2024. The UK has been hard at work on crypto regulation for a good while and back in late October 2023 it released its definitive guidelines for the cryptocurrency sector, with intentions to enact legislation in stages starting this year.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

A large control room with several screens showing crypto financial symbols. Two office workers with their back to viewer sit at their desk. A UK flag is on the wall
U.K. law enforcement gets news powers to seize crypto
Radek Zielinski
Digital art of Samourai Wallet in chains, with Bitcoin logos in the background, crashing down. Dark, ominous colors, with red and green candlesticks representing price drops.
Samourai Wallet founders arrested, crypto market tumbles
Radek Zielinski
BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF sees first day without inflows
Radek Zielinski
A 3D render of a large, open hand holding a shimmering Bitcoin, with numerous smaller hands reaching out to touch or hold the coin, symbolizing the growing adoption and distribution of Bitcoin among the "average" person.
Bitcoin wallets holding over $1,000 surge 20% in 2024
Radek Zielinski
A digital illustration of a majestic blue whale swimming in a sea of Bitcoin coins, with a rising sun in the background casting a golden glow on the water's surface, symbolizing the accumulation of Bitcoin by whales and the potential for a bright future.
Bitcoin whales drive price above $67,000 resistance
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Sponsored

SoraMala Opens Unique Presale With Team Set to Release the First Webtoon AI Meme
Michael Graw23 mins

A new meme coin has made a grand market entrance with promises of an expansive universe of animation and gaming surrounding the unique animal character developed by the Sora AI....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.