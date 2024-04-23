Homeworld: Vast Reaches brings the famous sci-fi franchise to Quest 3

The classic sci-fi strategy game Homeworld was due to have its third installment available already, some 20 years after the last one, but delays have caused it to be pushed back a little. Much like public transport you wait 20 years for one and then suddenly multiple show up at the same time and we are about to get Homeworld: Vast Reaches to play with in our Meta Quest headsets (Quest 2 and 3 at least).

We picked Homeworld: Far Reaches as one of the best upcoming games for the Quest 3 recently and it’s great news it now has a release date, and even better news that that release date is only a couple of weeks away.

“We can’t wait for players to get their hands on Homeworld: Vast Reaches and step into the role of Fleet Command,” said Patrick Curry, CEO of FarBridge. “Making a new Homeworld game has been a dream project for us at FarBridge, combining our passions for virtual reality, outer space, and of course the rich sci-fi universe of Homeworld.”

Where things get exciting is that HVR (I am fed up with typing it out fully now) is both virtual and mixed reality, meaning you can use your Quest 3’s passthrough camera to play the game and view immersive 3D space battles in your own real-world spaces.

Whether they will be quite as dramatic if you are doing it in the kitchen while the pasta cooks we are unsure but mixed reality is a really cool feature to have.

HVR has been developed by Farbridge Studios in partnership with Gearbox Entertainment and while it’s initial launch will be exclusive to the Meta Quest headsets, it will be arriving on SteamVR later this year, although no date for that has been announced.

This will mean PCVR headsets like the Pimax Crystal will be able to join in the fun.