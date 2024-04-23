Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Homeworld: Vast Reaches brings the famous sci-fi franchise to Quest 3

Homeworld: Vast Reaches brings the famous sci-fi franchise to Quest 3

A screenshot from Homeworld: Vast Reaches

The classic sci-fi strategy game Homeworld was due to have its third installment available already, some 20 years after the last one, but delays have caused it to be pushed back a little. Much like public transport you wait 20 years for one and then suddenly multiple show up at the same time and we are about to get Homeworld: Vast Reaches to play with in our Meta Quest headsets (Quest 2 and 3 at least).

We picked Homeworld: Far Reaches as one of the best upcoming games for the Quest 3 recently and it’s great news it now has a release date, and even better news that that release date is only a couple of weeks away.

“We can’t wait for players to get their hands on Homeworld: Vast Reaches and step into the role of Fleet Command,” said Patrick Curry, CEO of FarBridge. “Making a new Homeworld game has been a dream project for us at FarBridge, combining our passions for virtual reality, outer space, and of course the rich sci-fi universe of Homeworld.”

Where things get exciting is that HVR (I am fed up with typing it out fully now) is both virtual and mixed reality, meaning you can use your Quest 3’s passthrough camera to play the game and view immersive 3D space battles in your own real-world spaces.

Whether they will be quite as dramatic if you are doing it in the kitchen while the pasta cooks we are unsure but mixed reality is a really cool feature to have.

HVR has been developed by Farbridge Studios in partnership with Gearbox Entertainment and while it’s initial launch will be exclusive to the Meta Quest headsets, it will be arriving on SteamVR later this year, although no date for that has been announced.

This will mean PCVR headsets like the Pimax Crystal will be able to join in the fun.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A screenshot from Homeworld: Vast Reaches
Homeworld: Vast Reaches brings the famous sci-fi franchise to Quest 3
Paul McNally
A sleek, futuristic 3D render of a Meta Quest Pro headset, surrounded by a network of glowing, translucent connectivity wires. The headset's design is streamlined and modern, with a halo-like band and an array of sensors in the front. The wires appear to be interconnected, forming a mesmerizing pattern that radiates from the headset. The background is dark and space-like, emphasizing the high-tech feel of the image., 3d render
Meta offers Quest OS up to third-party developers, ASUS and Lenovo among them
Rachael Davies
An image of the new products from Pimax
Pimax announces Airlink taking your sim experience cable-free, plus new Crystal models
Paul McNally
An AI-generated image of a gym with everybody wearing VR goggles.
Best fitness games for the Meta Quest 3 – How to get fit in VR
Paul McNally
An AI generated image of people in a movie theater waring VR goggles.
How to watch stunning 3D movies in your Meta Quest 3
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Artwork for Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Gaming

Atari relaunches Infogrames with fresh Totally Reliable Delivery Service acquisition
Rachael Davies34 seconds

Atari is reviving the Infogrames brand and retooling it into a publishing label with a brand new acquisition. The relaunched Infogrames, formerly a French video game holding company under the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.